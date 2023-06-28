Kevin Spacey to stand trial in London over alleged sexual offences

Actor Kevin Spacey is on trial at Southwark crown court over alleged sex offences (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Oscar-winning star Kevin Spacey is set to stand trial on allegations that he sexually abused four men during his glittering Hollywood career.

The 63-year-old actor and former artistic director at The Old Vic theatre in London faces 12 charges over alleged incidents between 2001 and 2015.

Spacey will step into the dock at Southwark crown court on Wednesday for the start of a four-week trial in front of judge and jury.

The court is expected to hear allegations that the actor indecently assaulted the men and forced them into sexual activity without consent.

Spacey started his career as a theatre actor in the 1980s, and has appeared in hit films including Glengarry Glen Ross, Se7en, Horrible Bosses, and LA Confidential.

He won his first Academy Award for a supporting turn in The Usual Suspects, and won a Best Actor Oscar in 1999 for his role in American Beauty.

Spacey took up his post at the Old Vic in 2003, and made his Shakespeare debut two years later with the lead role in Richard II.

He drew big names to the London theatre, including Jeff Goldblum, Sam Mendes, Colm Meaney, and Neve Cambell, and he was awarded an honorary knighthood shortly after his tenure as artistic director ended in 2015.

The actor was charged in May 2022 following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police, appearing on court lists under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler.

Across a series of pre-trial hearings, Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one allegation of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged victims, now in their 30s and 40s, are all expected to give evidence during the course of the trial.

Spacey’s career came to a shuddering halt when he was first accused of sexual misconduct. He was dropped from the final season of House of Cards while his part in All The Money In The World was recast and reshot with Christopher Plummer in the role.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC is expected to open the case against Spacey this week. The actor has a legal team headed by Patrick Gibbs KC while the trial is being overseen by Mr Justice Wall.