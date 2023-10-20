How Kevin Spacey can save his career from the jaws of cancel culture

For a director of independent, low-budget films, persuading a double Oscar-winner to act in your next movie would normally be the coup of a lifetime. In Gene Fallaize’s case, it amounted to a huge gamble, because the actor in question is Kevin Spacey, who has not had a major role in film, television or theatre since allegations of sexual assault were first made against him in 2017.

The public response to Fallaize’s film, Control, could determine whether Spacey, who has been found innocent of all charges levelled against him in Britain and the US, can rebuild a career in which he once stood at the very top of casting agents’ wish-lists. It will also play an important role in shaping the debate over society’s attitude towards celebrities accused of abusing their power in the world of MeToo. Which counts for more: trial by jury or trial by social media?

Spacey, 64, was once such a bankable star that Netflix based its entire growth strategy on his talent, hiring him to play the murderous US president Frank Underwood in its first original drama series, House of Cards, for which he won a Golden Globe. By the time it came out in 2013 he had also won a best actor Oscar for American Beauty, a best supporting actor Oscar for The Usual Suspects, as well as a Tony and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2015 he was awarded an honorary knighthood for his work as the artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre.

Then in 2017, Anthony Rapp, the American actor, alleged that Spacey had made a sexual advance towards him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Others came forward to make similar allegations, including in the UK, and Netflix responded by cutting all ties with him and writing him out of the sixth and final series of House of Cards. His name was so toxic that the makers of All the Money in the World, starring Spacey as J Paul Getty, reshot the film with Christopher Plummer replacing him as Getty.

In the US, none of the police investigations into the allegations resulted in criminal trials and a civil suit brought against Spacey by Rapp was dismissed by a jury. Last year, Spacey was charged with four counts of sexual assault by three complainants in the UK; he voluntarily returned to the country to face trial on what had grown to nine charges, and in July this year a jury at Southwark Crown Court in London found him not guilty on all counts.

The court of public opinion, though, demands an even higher standard of proof of innocence than a criminal court – one that is perhaps impossible to reach once enough mud has been slung. Harvey Proctor, the former Conservative MP who was falsely accused of being part of a VIP paedophile ring by fantasist Carl Beech (who was jailed for his lies) wished Spacey well after the not guilty verdicts, but warned: “He will never get over this.”

There are, however, positive signs from Spacey’s point of view. Fallaize says the response to Spacey’s involvement in his film has been far more positive than he dared to hope, and has already proved that he is still a bankable asset. “We expected and were prepared for a worst-case scenario,” he said, “and what we found was an extraordinary amount of positivity and support.

“The support from within the film industry was incredible from the start. We expected everyone to stay away but what we found was that people who had worked with Kevin reached down to us to tell us ‘good on you’. I wish they would say that publicly but people have got their own brands and reputations to worry about. So what we expected and what actually happened were two completely different things.”

In the film, Spacey plays a computer hacker with a vendetta against the British home secretary, played by Lauren Metcalfe. He hacks into her car’s self-driving software and takes control of the vehicle, all the while talking to her on the phone and watching her via an in-car camera. He does not appear on screen.

Control, which will be released on Dec 15, was supposed to have its world premiere at the Prince Charles Cinema in London’s West End on Nov 14, but the cinema pulled out after discovering Spacey’s connection, telling Metcalfe in an email that its staff were “horrified” they were being linked to Spacey. It was a blow for Fallaize, but within hours another cinema, the Genesis, had stepped in, which happens to be twice as large as the original venue.

“Demand for tickets for the premiere has been much more than we expected,” said Fallaize. “It turned out there is a huge amount of interest.” More importantly, Fallaize and his team have already sold distribution rights in 37 countries, including the US, meaning the film is already in profit even before it has been shown. “As fickle as the industry may be, it is still a business,” says Fallaize. He points out that Netflix has never taken House of Cards down, because it is still driving revenue for them. “Right now the major players will sit back and see what happens to others, and if they see that it’s working and there is an appetite for more of Kevin Spacey they will respond to that,” he adds.

Metcalfe, who co-produced Control as well as starring in it, said the film had been funded by three main investors, and that once Spacey signed on – which happened between him being cleared in the US and standing trial in the UK – the problem was not raising money, but keeping a lid on the budget to minimise the risk to investors if it flopped.

The first test of how Spacey will be received by an actual audience came on Monday, when he made a surprise appearance at Oxford’s Sheldonian Theatre. Douglas Murray, the Spectator and Telegraph columnist who was delivering a lecture on cancel culture, had arranged for Spacey to join him on stage, but had only told one member of the theatre’s staff that he was going to do so.

Spacey performed a scene from Timon of Athens, Shakespeare’s play about a wealthy Greek who gives away his fortune to hangers-on who then desert him, and received a standing ovation. “The audience had no idea he was going to be part of it,” says Murray. “They were in awe of his performance and stood as one to give him an ovation. It was electrifying, everyone felt tremendously moved.

“He came to the dinner afterwards and he was visibly moved by the reception he got, and by being able to perform – and perform such a meaningful work.

“If a theatre in the West End put him on in a play like Timon of Athens, tell me that audiences wouldn’t want to see it.”

Granted, an audience interested in a lecture on cancel culture might be predisposed to welcome Spacey, but it was not a self-selecting audience of Spacey fans – more evidence that support for him in the real world is broader than keyboard warriors on social media might realise.

If there is a way back for Spacey, it will not be a straightforward one, as the reaction of the Prince Charles Cinema showed, but there is precedent for Hollywood stars reviving their careers after being cancelled by the industry.

Johnny Depp, once the world’s highest-paid actor, was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts after being accused by his ex-wife Amber Heard of domestic violence, but after winning a libel case against her in the US he remains the face of Dior’s Sauvage scent range and is back making movies.

Robert Downey Jr, who spent more than a year in jail after repeated arrests for drug possession in the 1990s, appeared to have squandered the talent that earned him an Oscar nomination for Chaplin at the age of 27, but recovered, became Iron Man and is now one of the biggest stars in cinema.

Fallaize believes the public might be pre-conditioned to believe Spacey’s accusers because they are so used to seeing him play sleazy or sinister characters on screen. “People were much more supportive of Russell Brand, maybe because he made them laugh whereas Kevin often plays creepy characters,” he says. “Because he has always been a very private character, people don’t know much about him as himself.”

Spacey has won two Academy Awards - TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Borkowski, one of the country’s most successful PR agents, believes Spacey will have to choose his roles carefully if he is to restore his career, partly because the public may not want to see him portraying characters that abuse power. “It’s all about the content,” he says. “Any failure that he has from now on will be a nail in the coffin of his career, so anything he does while there is this spotlight on him needs to be significant, meaningful and good. The story mustn’t be about him, it must be about what he is doing.”

Spacey needs to be realistic about the chances of getting all the way back to the very top, Borkowski adds. “He is never going to be able to get a big franchise – the big studios will keep him at arm’s length because they don’t like any sniff of negativity, but there will be independent film producers who will want him, and if he chooses the right script and reminds everyone how good he is as a talent, and he can stay away from any negativity, he can get back to work like Johnny Depp has done. “Anybody who doesn’t have some overhanging issue will always have an opportunity and if they are a phenomenal talent rather than a social media personality there is hope. It will be step by step, slowly coming back.”

Spacey’s first love is the theatre, but he may decide that live audiences pose too great a risk at this stage. If a protestor were to leap onto the stage, for example, the resulting publicity could stifle a comeback. One West End producer said: “He is a terrific talent and I wish him well. We need to get back to innocent until proven guilty rather than trial by social media.”

Whether producers would be prepared to take a risk on him is another matter. “You have to remember there’s nowhere as woke as the theatre,” said another industry source. Despite the result of his court cases, Spacey remains unpopular with some in the entertainment industry because of the way he addressed the allegations in the first place. He came out as gay in the statement he made in response to Rapp’s claims, which drew criticism from some gay celebrities who thought he was using the confirmation of his own sexuality to deflect attention away from the accusation. He said he did not remember an encounter with Rapp, but offered “the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

Nevertheless, his agent’s phone is ringing. Fallaize said: “I know, having spoken to his manager, he has been getting offers since his acquittal. From what I see, Kevin is going to be offered more and more roles that start his journey back to being the Kevin that he was prior to all this. Where he ends up is anyone’s guess, but there is a road to redemption there for him.”

