Kevin Spacey Rushed to Hospital Over Heart Attack Concerns After Going 'Numb' in One Arm

"It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is — for all of us,” Spacey said of his health scare

Kevin Spacey was taken to a hospital due to heart attack concerns after he felt his left arm go “numb.”

The House of Cards star, 64, revealed he was given an MRI scan after he lost sensation in his arm for “eight seconds” while attending the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Mr Spacey was taken to a medical center over health concerns,” a source told the outlet that the actor was eventually given the all clear, adding, “He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart.”

Returning to the festival later that night, Spacey appeared on stage and addressed the crowd, assuring his fans the condition of his health was “normal.”

“It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is — for all of us,” he reflected.

In a speech given during the festival’s closing ceremony on Monday, the American Beauty actor shared more details about his health scare.

"I experienced something here today that was unexpected," he said, recalling his visit to a local mausoleum. "I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls, and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.”

Though he “shook it off,” he “immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the ... medical center."



"I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI,” he continued. "Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I'm grateful it's not anything more serious."



