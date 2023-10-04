Kevin Spacey rushed to hospital for health scare in Uzbekistan: 'Human life is very fragile'

Kevin Spacey is opening up about a health scare he had during a recent visit to Uzbekistan.

Spacey, who was staying in the city of Samarkand for the Tashkent International Film Festival, revealed during the festival's closing ceremony Tuesday that he was rushed to a local medical facility.

"As I was looking at the unique patterns of the Gur-Emir Mausoleum in Samarkand, my left arm failed. I was taken to a modern medical facility in the historic city," Spacey said, according to his remarks shared on the festival's official website. "There I was quickly treated and fortunately, nothing serious happened."

While Spacey didn't go into further detail about his condition, numbness in the left arm is a common symptom of a heart attack, which can be caused by a blockage in the coronary artery, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The incident served as a reminder of Spacey's mortality and the importance of compassion, the actor shared.

"Human life is very fragile and short, so everyone should live together and support each other," Spacey said.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Spacey and the Tashkent International Film Festival for comment.

Spacey, who was in Uzbekistan for the Tashkent International Film Festival, was rushed to a medical facility after his "left arm failed."

Kevin Spacey trial acquittal preceded health scare

Spacey's health scare follows a recent legal victory for the "House of Cards" star. In July, a London jury acquitted the actor of numerous sexual assault charges at the conclusion of a four-week long trial. Tears rolled down Spacey's cheeks as the final "not guilty" verdict was read on his 64th birthday.

The Academy Award-winner, whose acting career was derailed by sex assault allegations, was accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain.

There were nine charges against Spacey, who pleaded not guilty to all, including multiple counts of sexual and indecent assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. He had faced 13 charges until July 19, when the judge removed four counts that duplicated the same allegations under an older statute.

Story continues

Kevin Spacey legal drama: Actor acquitted of all 9 sexual assault charges by jury in UK trial

Kevin Spacey receives lifetime achievement award in Italy: 'Truly blessed and grateful and humbled'

Contributing: Morgan Hines, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kevin Spacey health update: Actor rushed to hospital in Uzbekistan