Kevin Spacey goes to trial: Everything we know about Anthony Rapp's sexual assault lawsuit

Staff and wire reports
·6 min read

Kevin Spacey is back in court for accusations of sexual assault.

The disgraced former "House of Cards" star, 63, was initially accused of abuse by Anthony Rapp, 50, in 2017, one of the first in a string of sexual misconduct allegations that left Spacey’s acting and filmmaking career in tatters. Rapp filed the lawsuit in 2020.

Rapp seeks compensatory and punitive damages for what he alleges was assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Here's everything we know about the civil trial and Spacey's history of sexual abuse allegations:

Kevin Spacey arrives to attend a civil trial hearing on sexual abuse charges brought against him by Anthony Rapp.
Kevin Spacey arrives to attend a civil trial hearing on sexual abuse charges brought against him by Anthony Rapp.

Kevin Spacey to pay nearly $31 million to 'House of Cards' makers due to firing from show

What happened in first day of trial?

Spacey’s lawyer told a jury Thursday that a sexual misconduct allegation that derailed his theatrical career was the product of a young actor’s inability to tell the difference between real life and a scene he played on Broadway eight times a week.

In her opening statement to the jury, Spacey’s lawyer, Jennifer Keller, noted that the incident Rapp described bore a close resemblance to a scene in “Precious Sons.” In the scene, an inebriated father, played by Ed Harris, mistook his son, played by Rapp, for his wife and climbed on top of him. In another scene, Harris lifted Rapp in his arms.

“How did Mr. Rapp come up with such an inventive and original story?” Keller asked the jury. “Eight times each week, actor Ed Harris picked up Mr. Rapp like a groom picks up a bride.”

“What does Mr. Rapp claim? Mr. Spacey falls on him drunkenly. No kissing. No grinding. No touching of his genitals. No request to touch his genitals. Nothing, just like in the play,” she said.

Rapp’s lawyer, Peter Saghir, said the encounter between the actors was real and that Spacey tried to “gratify his sexual desire” by pressing his pelvis into Rapp’s hips when they were on the bed.

“This was a deliberate act,” he said. “This is not horseplay.”

When Rapp told his story to Buzzfeed in 2017, he addressed the similarity with the scene in “Precious Sons,” saying that perhaps he was initially able to set aside the trauma of his encounter with Spacey because he was “weirdly accustomed to the action, because it had been happening in the play.”

What did Kevin Spacey allegedly do?

The civil trial begins Thursday in Manhattan at New York Southern District Court with Judge Lewis A. Kaplan presiding. It is expected to last less than two weeks and will focus on an alleged encounter between the two men in New York City in 1986, when Rapp was a blossoming child actor and Spacey, then 26, was having a breakout moment on Broadway.

Rapp, who was 14 at the time, said the older actor invited him to a party at his Manhattan apartment then tried to seduce him in a bedroom after the other guests had left.

He said a drunk, swaying Spacey swept him up in his arms, like a groom carrying a bride, then laid him on a bed and climbed on top of him. Rapp said he quickly wriggled away and left, then kept quiet about what happened for three decades as both actors saw their careers take off.

In April, Spacey's lawyers attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the alleged encounter cannot qualify as sexual abuse under New York's laws because the only alleged contact with an "intimate" part of the body by Spacey was when his hand grazed the then 14-year-old Rapp's buttocks. Months later, a judge ruled the lawsuit could proceed.

Spacey has denied the allegations.

Kevin Spacey legal woes in London: Actor pleads not guilty to sex crime charges

Who is Kevin Spacey's accuser Anthony Rapp?

Rapp, who as a teenager acted in films including “Adventures in Babysitting,” is now a regular on the TV series "Star Trek: Discovery."

The Illinois native has an extensive theater background, having originated the role of Mark Cohen in the hit Broadway musical "Rent." He returned to the part for the 2005 movie adaptation and subsequent 2009 tour.

He also played the title role in the 1999 Broadway revival of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and was in the original 2014 Broadway cast of "If/Then."

Rapp's film roles include "Dazed and Confused," "A Beautiful Mind" and "Scrap." Among his recent TV credits: "The Knick" and "The Good Fight."

In 2017, Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14.
In 2017, Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14.

Previous: Anthony Rapp's sex assault civil lawsuit against Kevin Spacey to proceed in federal court, judge rules

What has Kevin Spacey said about the alleged sexual assault?

When Rapp told his story to Buzzfeed in 2017 as the #MeToo movement began to grip Hollywood, Spacey said he had no recollection of the incident, "but if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

Since then, though, Spacey’s legal team has said the accusation is false. Rapp never attended the party, they said. And even if it had happened as Rapp described, they have argued, it wouldn’t constitute a sexual advance.

Who will testify during the trial?

Both Rapp and Spacey are expected to testify at the trial.

Keller said Spacey was looking forward to testifying at the trial.

“He wants justice,” she said. “Once you’ve heard both sides, you’ll be convinced this alleged assault never happened at all.”

Other witnesses will likely include a psychologist who believes Rapp currently experiences post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the encounter with Spacey.

Shia LaBeouf, Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer: Who ‘deserves’ a chance at redemption?

Is Kevin Spacey facing more sexual assault allegations?

Rapp isn't the only one to accuse the actor of abuse. More than a dozen men and teen boys in 2017 accused Spacey of sexual harassment and assault.

Among Spacey's many allegations is a case that is going to trial in London next year. In July, he pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater.

Spacey "strenuously" denied the allegations when he appeared June 16 in a London court for the preliminary hearing on five charges of offenses against three men.

Judge Mark Wall set a trial start date of June 6, 2023, and said it would last three to four weeks.

In 2019, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped indecent assault and battery charges that had been filed against Spacey after a man claimed the actor had groped him at a Nantucket bar. Spacey said he was innocent. His accuser also dropped a civil lawsuit.

What happened to Kevin Spacey after allegations surfaced?

Spacey was fired in 2017 from his starring role in the final season of Netflix drama series "House of Cards."

In August, a judge in Los Angeles approved an arbitrator’s decision to order Spacey to pay $30.9 million to the makers of the Netflix political drama for violating his contract by sexually harassing crew members.

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spearschild sex abuse lawsuit dismissed at plaintiff's request

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff, Maria Puente and Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY; Larry Neumeister and Tom Hays, The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kevin Spacey, Anthony Rapp trial: The sexual assault case explained

Latest Stories

  • Suicide bomber strikes at a center of Taliban power, kills 4

    The explosion went off in the afternoon as workers and visitors were praying inside a mosque of Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country. At least 25 worshippers were injured, a Taliban official said. The attack inside a fortified compound dealt a serious blow to the Taliban, who have been trying to project control and strength since they seized power in August 2021.

  • Trump resented having to sign letters for US troops killed in Afghanistan during his presidency because he didn't want to 'attach his name to a war he disliked,' a book says

    "Aides were struck that he seemed rattled by the number of deaths involved," Maggie Haberman writes in her new book of Trump's view of Afghanistan.

  • Kevin Spacey arrives at Manhattan court to defend himself against $40 million sexual assault lawsuit

    "Rent" actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances at him at a party in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old.

  • Edmonton police constable denies sexually assaulting fellow officer during trial

    WARNING: This story contains descriptions of alleged sexual violence. An Edmonton police officer on trial for sexual assault took the stand in his own defence Thursday and denied he groped a colleague in 2021. Testimony during the Tuesday sexual assault trial in provincial court was marked by several tense exchanges. Edmonton Police Service Const. Samuel Sanson faces one count of sexual assault for allegedly groping another officer in the gym at downtown headquarters on Jan. 20, 2021. The compla

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • In time of crisis, Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees highlight what is good about sports

    For cynics, it's easy to take a dim view of what's going on in the world of sports these days. What we for so long thought of as fun and games has been rocked by the ravages of the real world. These days we investigate sport because of its shortcomings at least as much as we celebrate it for its triumphs. At time of writing, Hockey Canada executives are testifying before the House of Commons heritage committee about its handling of reports of sexual abuse. An independent report documented a "tox

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.