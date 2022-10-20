Kevin Spacey found not liable in civil sex abuse trial

AARON KATERSKY and MEREDITH DELISO
·2 min read
Kevin Spacey found not liable in civil sex abuse trial

Actor Kevin Spacey was found not liable Thursday in a civil sexual abuse trial brought by fellow actor Anthony Rapp.

The lawsuit has been dismissed.

The accusations stemmed from an incident in 1986 when Rapp alleged Spacey climbed on top of him at a party when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

PHOTO: Kevin Spacey arrives at United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Oct. 20, 2022. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Kevin Spacey arrives at United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Oct. 20, 2022. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

An emotional Spacey told jurors in court testimony Monday that the allegations were "not true."

PHOTO: Anthony Rapp, right, and Ken Ithiphol arrive for a civil case against actor Kevin Spacey at a federal courthouse in lower Manhattan in New York, Oct. 20, 2022. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)
PHOTO: Anthony Rapp, right, and Ken Ithiphol arrive for a civil case against actor Kevin Spacey at a federal courthouse in lower Manhattan in New York, Oct. 20, 2022. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

Rapp sued Spacey for $40 million over the alleged encounter, in which he claimed the actor picked him up, grabbed his buttocks and laid down on top of him at Spacey's Manhattan home.

Rapp's allegations were the first of several against Spacey, who was fired from the Netflix hit "House of Cards" amid a swirl of allegations about sexual impropriety, but the trial marked the first time Spacey defended himself in front of a jury.

MORE: The rise and fall of Kevin Spacey: A timeline of sexual assault allegations

Spacey testified that he was "shocked," "frightened" and "confused" by the allegations, which were first made public by Rapp, a regular on TV's "Star Trek: Discovery," in a Buzzfeed article in 2017.

"I knew I had never been alone with Anthony Rapp," he told the jurors, according to The Associated Press.

PHOTO: Kevin Spacey, center, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Court House in New York, Oct. 20, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/AP)
PHOTO: Kevin Spacey, center, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Court House in New York, Oct. 20, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Spacey left the Manhattan courthouse without addressing the media Thursday afternoon.

"We're very grateful that the jury could see through these false allegations," Spacey's attorney, Jennifer Keller, told reporters. "Mr. Spacey is deeply grateful for the jury system, and for this jury in particular."

In a statement posted to Twitter, Rapp said he was "grateful" for the chance to have his case heard before a jury.

"Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence," he said. "I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability."

Kevin Spacey found not liable in civil sex abuse trial originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • I didn’t expect that – Coco Gauff qualifies for WTA Finals

    The 18-year-old has achieved the rare feat of reaching the year-end tournament in both singles and doubles.

  • Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations

    Anthony Rapp alleged Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him after a party when he was 14 years old

  • Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable in Anthony Rapp Sexual Abuse Case

    House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has been found not liable for sexual battery against accuser Anthony Rapp. The civil trial against Spacey concluded on Thursday after getting underway on Oct. 6; jurors deliberated for just under 90 minutes before reaching a verdict. Rapp, who currently co-stars on Star Trek: Discovery, alleged in October 2017 […]

  • See Never-Before-Seen Sketches of Princess Diana’s Most Iconic Outfits

    The new book 'Diana: A Life in Dresses' opens the door to the world’s most coveted closet, from the “Travolta gown” to the “revenge dress.”

  • The Crown issues 'fiction' disclaimer in new trailer after high-profile criticism

    The official trailer for The Crown has placed the disgraced Panorama interview in which Diana, Princess of Wales, warns she “won’t go quietly” at the centre of the new series, along with a disclaimer that it is “fictionalised”.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we