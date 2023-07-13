Kevin Spacey felt ‘crushed’ by sexual assault claims

Actor Kevin Spacey is accused of a series of indecent and sexual assaults against young men (PA)

Kevin Spacey said he was “crushed” when accused of sexual assault by a man he considered a friend, saying the allegations felt like being “stabbed in the back”.

The double Oscar winner, 63, began his evidence to Southwark crown court on Thursday, where he is on trial accused of sexually assaulting four different men.

One of his accusers says Spacey repeatedly touched his leg and grabbed his crotch as they drove around together, including an alleged incident when he almost crashed the car out of shock.

Asked how he felt about the accusations when they were made last year, Spacey told the court: “I was crushed.

“I never thought that (the man) I knew would …stab me in the back.”

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is accused of indecent and sexual assaults (PA)

In his evidence last week, the man said he was “disgusted” by Spacey touching him and often told the Hollywood star to stop touching him.

However Spacey told the court on Thursday that they had “enjoyed each other’s company”,

“We drove around together”, he said. “He was a lad’s lad, he was funny, and charming, and flirtatious.

“Over time, slowly - I’m assuming it was me - I began to touch him in more romantic ways, intimate ways.”

Spacey called himself a “big flirt”, and said his relationship with the man “over time became somewhat sexual”.

“We never had sex together because he made it clear he didn’t want to go any farther.

“That happens at times, and you respect how far someone wants to go and does not want to go.”

Spacey said they had a “jovial” time together, and told the court he touched the man’s leg and crotch as well as guiding his hand over to his crotch.

“It didn’t happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way. It was gentle, it was touching, and it was in my mind romantic.

“It don’t think in his mind he wanted things to seem romantic but it was not what he described.”

Spacey said the man’s initial reaction was “this is new to me”, and he had “taken the lead”.

Opening his evidence, Spacey decribed his love for London theatre as he took to the witness stand for the first time in his sexual assault trial.

He faces allegations that he sexually assaulted four different men between 2001 and 2013, and has said through his barrister that he has been wrongly accused thanks to “half-truths”, “exaggeration”, and “damned lies”.

Southwark Crown Court where Kevin Spacey is standing trial (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Archive)

Spacey said he agreed to join the Old Vic theatre as artistic director in 2003 when it had fallen into disrepair and efforts were made to revitalise it.

“The Old Vic has a remarkable history”, he said. “John Gielgud made his debut on the Old Vic stage.”

He said when efforts were being made to revitalise the theatre, he “was crazy enough at some point to throw my hat into the ring as a possible candidate.”

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is accused of indecent and sexual assaults (PA)

He told jurors he appeared at the Old Vic in a production of the Ice Man Cometh as a young actor, and said: “There’s something quite unique about the Old Vic – with its design, its round shape, when you stand in the centre of that stage, Laurence Olivier used to say I was the perfect spot.”

Spacey began his evidence by detailing his education and first entry into acting, performing Shakespeare in the park in New York in a production of Henry IV Part 1.

He said he went to acting school alongside Val Kilmer, and at 26 years old, he broke into films. Asked about his big breakthrough in acting, he said: “That happened in 1992 when I did a film with a great number of great actors called Glengarry Glen Ross.”

Asked by his barrister Patrick Gibbs KC about when he began acting, Spacey joked: “My mother would say when I came out.”

He also told the jury about playing the son of Jack Lemmon on stage in London at the Haymarket theatre.

Spacey, who has been accused of being a “sexual bully” and a “predator”, won Oscars for his turns in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, and became the artistic director of the Old Vic in London in 2003.

He was starring in the Netflix show House of Cards in 2017 when his career came to a shuddering halt thanks to sexual misconduct allegations.

A man who met Spacey in a pub alleges the Hollywood star sexually assaulted him at a rental home in the Cotswolds.

He claimed the star said “be cool, be cool” while grabbing his crotch and kissing his neck, and had a “panicked” look on his face when he was pushed away. Spacey is accused of groping a third man during a charity event at a West End theatre, with the alleged victim describing Spacey coming at him “like a cobra coming and getting hold”.

Mr Gibbs questioned whether the incident could have happened as described during a well-attended event.

The fourth accuser is an actor who suggests Spacey performed a sex act on him when they met at the film star’s London home.

In his police interview, Spacey denied any sexual contact without consent, and told officers: “I have had a number of consensual one-night stands with many members of the theatre world in my property.”

In his opening speech to jurors, Mr Gibbssaid the accusers had put a “sinister spin” on innocent events, and argued the case was built on truths, half-truths, “deliberate exaggerations” and “damned lies”.

In the course of his evidence, Spacey revealed that he signed off letter as ‘Bobby D’ after playing Bobby Darin in 2003 film Beyond the Sea, which included filming in London.

He said he was given a rental phone while working on the film and still uses it 20 years later: “I’m clearly the dumbest man in England because I’m still renting my phone”, he said, letting out a laugh.

Spacey also discussed his friendship with Dame Judi Dench and bonding over ping pong when they filmed The Shipping News in Nova Scotia.

“Her husband had just passed away and we all thought she was going to drop out of the film”, he said.

“She decided to carry on and I made it my mission in that experience to try and make Judi laugh as much as I could. We developed a lovely friendship.

“We were staying in a very remote place when we were shooting the movie.

“There wasn’t a whole lot to do. I love ping pong, we had a ping pong table one of the floors in the place we were living in.

“Judi had never really played ping pong, and I taught her how to play ping pong. That’s what we did on certain nights.

“Later on, I decided to get her a ping pong table as a gift.”

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to four counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.