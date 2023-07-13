Kevin Spacey denies sex assault at Judi Dench gala, saying 'he would never embarrass her'

The actor said he had 'lost everything in a matter of days' after the allegations were made - PA

It had been eight years since Kevin Spacey last appeared live in a London theatre in the salubrious surroundings of the Old Vic.

On Thursday, courtroom number one at Southwark Crown Court with its strip lighting and wood veneer provided the backdrop for Spacey’s real-life appearance in his own trial, accused of sexual and indecent assault.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Spacey told the jury he was a “big flirt” but said he would “respect how far someone wants to go”.

Of his first accuser, he insisted the allegations made against him were a “stab in the back”.

At the end of four hours of testimony, the Oscar-winning actor fought back the tears, dabbing at his eyes with a tissue, as he admitted his world had “exploded” when the claims first surfaced six years ago.

He said he had “lost everything in a matter of days”, including his reputation and his work, claiming there had been a “rush to judgment”.

Near the end of his testimony the actor wiped away tears - PA

Spacey, 63, star of such movies as The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, wore a dark grey suit, blue tie and white shirt as he sat to give his evidence, sipping from water and only at the end close to tears as he admitted he “had no money coming in” and a “lot of legal bills” to pay.

Directing Spacey to address his comments to the jury in front of him, Mr Justice Wall said: “I suspect you know how to project”. Spacey’s famous voice, amplified by a microphone, came through loud and clear, the only other sound the noise of journalists frantically tapping on their keyboards.

Spacey took the stand at Southwark Crown Court to insist that one of the charges he is now facing was “madness” while another – that he had grabbed the crotch of a complainant so hard that their car almost came off the road – had “never happened”, insisting: “I was not on a suicide mission.”

Spacey said one complainant, who had alleged that the actor had kissed him and then tried to grab his crotch, had subsequently emailed the actor via his website offering “to remove myself from the court case” in return for a settlement.

The Hollywood star denies charges of sexual assault and indecent assault made by four men over a 12-year period between 2001 and 2013 when he was in the UK, for much of it as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in central London.

The actor shared some stories about his life with celebrity friends - Shutterstock

In wide-ranging testimony, Spacey gave a glimpse into his celebrity life. He had taught Dame Judi Dench to play “ping pong” during the making of the movie Shipping News and had subsequently given her a tennis table table. He had also bought the “the most expensive Mini Cooper ever” at a celebrity auction which he then kept in Sir Elton John’s garage.

At a gala fundraiser for the Boxing Day tsunami, he had moved his rehearsal slot because Joan Collins, who had “an issue with her hair” had “insisted on being able to rehearse first”.

Spacey told the court how he had made efforts to check his whereabouts for each of the alleged offences, rooting through “boxes and boxes and boxes” of archive material stored in Baltimore and in London, which contained contracts and other documents that he used for his defence. He had also googled himself to check where he was at certain times.

Patrick Gibbs KC, his barrister, took him through the allegations chronologically, starting with a complaint from a driver that Spacey had repeatedly grabbed his crotch during the early 2000s.

Story continues

The actor told the jury: “He was funny and charming and flirtatious” and said he touched the complainant in a “romantic” and “intimate” way.

Asked by his barrister if he was flirtatious, Spacey replied: “Yes, I’m a big flirt”. He said that the alleged victim had “made it clear that he did not want to go any further and that happens at times and you just respect how far someone wants to go”.

He accepted touching the man but said: “It did not happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way. It was gentle ... and it was in my mind romantic.”

He denied he had almost made the complainant “come off the road” with the alleged “aggressive” grab. “That never happened,” he said, “I was not on a suicide mission.”

‘Stab in the back’

On learning the complainant had made allegations against him, the defendant said: “I was crushed. I never thought that the (man) I know would (so many) years later stab me in the back.”

A second complainant had accused Spacey of grabbing his crotch “like a cobra” at the gala event at a theatre in central London in 2005, an allegation which Spacey dismissed, saying: “It’s madness. It never happened.”

The gala event had been organised by Dame Judi. “I love her,” Spacey told the jury, “I would do nothing to ever embarrass her or embarrass myself in such a way.”

Kevin Spacey name-dropping

The third complainant – an aspiring actor – claimed he had been sexually assaulted by Spacey at his flat in London in the late 2000s.

“We had had a sexual encounter after which I had gone to the bathroom and I came back from the bathroom and it was like... something had changed,” said Spacey. “The person that I had this intimate moment with was suddenly awkward and fumbling... and I don’t want to say ran out... but hurriedly left. And it felt very odd.”

The final complaint stems from a house party in the Cotswolds after Spacey had met a group in a pub and Spacey is said to have made a “clumsy pass” at one of them. Spacey told the court: “I don’t remember doing that but I accept that I did. I primarily, with a few issues...I have no issue with what (the man) testified to. We all had some drinks...I made a pass and I’m only happy that he testified that the moment he told me he was not interested I stopped.”

The court heard how Spacey was first accused of sexual abuse in 2017 when the actor Anthony Rapp accused him of lying on top of him in his apartment in New York. The allegations appeared on the Buzzfeed website.

Spacey said: “There was a rush to judgment and before the first question was asked or answered I lost my job, I lost my reputation, I lost everything in a matter of days.”

In the days after, Spacey released a statement coming out as gay which he said in court had “upset” the LGBT community.

Mr Rapp, the court heard, sued Spacey for $40 million in New York state. “The jury came back in 45 minutes and it was a unanimous jury that said I had never abused Anthony Rapp,” he said, wiping away tears.

The trial continues.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.