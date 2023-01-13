Kevin Spacey denies seven more sexual offences

Ted Hennessey, PA
·2 min read

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has denied seven sexual offences against a man in the early 2000s.

Among the accusations against the Hollywood star, 63, are sexual touching, touching over clothing, and forcing the complainant’s hand against his privates over clothing.

Spacey faced the charges at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, having previously denied five allegations relating to three other men who are now in their 30s and 40s.

The new charges comprise three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, on unspecified dates between 2001 and 2005.

Spacey confirmed his identity and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges by video-link.

He now faces a total of 12 charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

The two-time Academy Award winner, known for starring in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards, appeared at the Old Bailey in July last year to deny the five previous charges.

He pleaded not guilty to four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey in July last year (James Manning/PA)

Spacey has been granted unconditional bail and will face a four-week trial on all charges on June 6.

A pre-trial review is due to take place on April 5.

In October last year, the actor, who was artistic director at The Old Vic between 2004 and 2015, won a civil lawsuit in the US where he was accused of an “unwanted sexual advance” at a party in 1986.

In that lawsuit, he “categorically denied” the accusations and said he “did not harbour any sexual interest or desire” at the time or since the alleged incident.

