Kevin Spacey celebrates being cleared of sexual assault at Soho private members' club

It was a simple, understated way of celebrating his triumph after one of the worst of ordeals. No fistpumps, no exuberant popping of champagne corks - just a quiet cigarette in the doorway of a private members club.

Sheltering from the London rain under an umbrella, Kevin Spacey sipped a whisky and lit cigarette in what seemed to be quiet satisfaction, just hours after being acquitted by a jury of sexual assault charges.

His first appearance after being cleared of the charges at Southwark Crown Court coincided with his 64th birthday, and saw him head to the Groucho Club in Soho’s Dean Street with a small group of friends to celebrate.

At one stage the actor emerged to have a cigarette, sharing the moment with two passers by who offered him a light.

The scene was in stark contrast to the moment when he wept tears of relief as he stood in the dock listening to the jury foreman deliver the verdict of “not guilty”.

Speaking shortly after leaving court as a free man, Spacey said he had been “humbled” by the jury’s decision and was “enormously grateful” to the 12 men and women who had cleared him at the end of a four-week trial.

As the House of Cards star appeared outside the Groucho, dressed in a knitted green jumper and button down pink shirt and carrying a rucksack with a “be kind” badge, there appeared signs that his rehabilitation as a Hollywood star may have already begun.

Gene Fallaize, the director who cast Spacey for his latest film Control, just as he was preparing to face the 12 charges of sexual assault, said he was glad he had stuck by the star.

“Well, I mean it was a risk and we knew it was a risk at the time. We had no shortage of people saying to us, ‘Ooh that’s a risky move’,” Mr Fallaize told Sky News.

“But a good friend of mine, who used to be an exec at one of the studios, I had a frank discussion with him, and I said, ‘Look, what do you think? Is this going to be a bad career move, because people are saying to me that it could affect my career forever?’ And he said that he thought it was genius casting because if he gets found not guilty you will have got a clean Kevin Spacey in a way that you would never normally have been able to get him.”

Mr Fallaise had earlier told Variety magazine, the US cinema and theatre industry bible: “I don’t regret casting Kevin and I would do it all over again.”

In Control, a low-budget thriller, Spacey - in a voice-only role - plays a mysterious entity who hijacks the self-drive car taking the British home secretary through London.