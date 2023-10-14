Kevin Spacey cancelled by West End cinema despite acquittal

Kevin Spacey stars in a low budget British film called Control - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

The world premiere of Kevin Spacey’s first film since his acquittal has been scrapped by a West End cinema that said it was “horrified” to be associated with the actor.

Friends and colleagues of Spacey accused the cinema of outrageous and shocking behaviour in “cancelling” the two-time Oscar winner despite being cleared in two court cases.

Spacey was found not guilty in the summer after a lengthy trial in a London crown court on sex assault charges. Jurors at the end of the trial hugged him in a highly unusual display of solidarity.

Spacey had previously been cleared of all wrongdoing in a New York civil case.

Chase Scolnick, Spacey’s lawyer in the US, said: “Mr Spacey has proven his innocence in every courtroom in which he has appeared. Every juror who has considered the evidence against him has unanimously rejected the false allegations.

“The Prince Charles Cinema’s decision to censor Kevin’s latest project is beyond disappointing. It rejects the legal process of two countries, ignores the overwhelming evidence of Kevin’s innocence, and disregards the hard work and sacrifice of dozens of impartial jurors who found Kevin 100 per cent innocent.”

‘Spacey has done nothing wrong’

Spacey’s return to the screen comes in Control, a low budget British movie that was made for less than £1 million, that was due to have its premiere at the Prince Charles Cinema, just off Leicester Square, in November.

But a month before the opening, Lauren Metcalfe, Spacey’s co-star and one of the film’s producers, was informed “out of the blue” by the cinema that the premiere was not wanted on the premises. Spacey had been expected to attend.

Ms Metcalfe told The Telegraph: “It was very shocking given that Kevin has been cleared. He has been proven to be innocent and who are they to say otherwise? Kevin Spacey has done nothing wrong.”

Lauren Metcalfe (left) was informed 'out of the blue' by the cinema that the premiere was not wanted on the premises

Gene Fallaize, the film’s writer and director, said: “The email came out of the blue, claiming they hadn’t realised Kevin was in the film and that the premiere was being cancelled. It is outrageous. Everything was arranged.”

In the email, Greg Lynn, who runs the independent cinema, told Ms Metcalfe: “We have an issue. It is with my apologies that I have to inform you that we have cancelled your hire with us.

“Last night it came to our attention that your film features Kevin Spacey, in particular his first film since the court case.

“My staff as well as I are horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film for the premiere.”

When contacted by The Telegraph, Mr Lynn said: “There is no story here”, adding: “We have no comment to make.”

The Prince Charles Cinema will not be hosting the premier of Spacey's new film - William Barton / Alamy Stock Photo

The cancellation of the premiere raises serious questions about the treatment of actors accused of wrongdoing in the wake of the MeToo movement but who have been cleared in courts.

Spacey, 64, who won Oscars for American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, told Southwark Crown Court during his trial that his “world had exploded” after the first historic sex allegations were made against him by the actor Anthony Rapp. Spacey, who had lived in London while artistic director of the Old Vic, was dropped from the long running Netflix series House of Cards and all other film roles dried up.

But last October Spacey won a civil lawsuit brought by Rapp in New York before being found not guilty in London of sex assault charges over claims made by four men during his time in the capital.

Prior to the trial, Mr Fallaize had approached Spacey to inquire if he would appear in his independent film about a home secretary whose self-driving car is hijacked remotely by an adversary seeking revenge. Spacey is not seen on camera but he provides the menacing voice of the kidnapper.

The part was recorded while Spacey was awaiting trial in London. Mr Fallaize said he had the voice of Spacey in his head when he wrote the part. The producers were aware of the risk if Spacey had been found guilty but decided that it was worth the gamble on such a low budget film. “Kev has been a dream to work with,” said Mr Fallaize, “I couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to work with someone of Kevin’s calibre and who is one of the best actors of our generation. It turns out he is a really nice guy and really funny too.”

At short notice, the film makers have found a new venue for the premiere at a cinema in the East End of London. Spacey is expected to attend.