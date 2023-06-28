Kevin Spacey Appears in Court to Face Sexual Assault Allegations, Trial Set to Last Four Weeks
Kevin Spacey has appeared in the dock in London to face 12 sexual assault charges.
The actor, best known for his roles in “House of Cards” and “American Beauty,” was sat in a windowed glass dock inside Courtroom 1 accompanied by court security. He wore a dark suit with a light blue shirt and pink tie.
Mr Justice Wall is presiding over the case, which will be heard by a 12-strong jury.
