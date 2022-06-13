Kevin Spacey to appear in London court after formally charged with sex crimes

Kevin Spacey, the Oscar-winning actor accused of sex-crimes in England, was formally charged by police in London and will appear in a magistrate's court there this week, Metropolitan Police confirmed Monday.

"Kevin Spacey Fowler (Spacey's legal last name) has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men," the Met announced in statement Monday.

"He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," that statement said.

Spacey, 62, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday.

Kevin Spacey leaves court after testifying in a civil lawsuit, May 26, 2022, in New York.

More Spacey: Anthony Rapp's sex assault civil lawsuit against Kevin Spacey to proceed in federal court, judge rules

Spacey is believed to have arrived in London over the weekend, accompanied by one of his American lawyers, Alan Jackson, who has not returned messages to USA TODAY. USA TODAY also reached out to Spacey's London lawyer.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced last month that it had authorized police to charge Spacey. Under English law, charges can't be formally pressed until the defendant is physically in England.

Spacey had earlierindicated he intended to go to London voluntarily to face the charges.

Reports: Kevin Spacey to 'voluntarily appear' in UK courts over sexual assault charges

Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on June 3, 2019.

In effect, the hearing on Thursday amounts to an arraignment. At that point, the magistrate would determine if Spacey could be released on bail to await a trial.

Under the current backlog, a criminal trial might be a year to 18 months away, according to London lawyers.

Spacey is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The alleged encounters took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The accusers are now in their 30s and 40s.

Previously: British prosecutors authorize sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey

Story continues

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former “House of Cards” star ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

His celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

The two are now embroiled in civil lawsuits and countersuits in federal court in New York.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kevin Spacey formally charged with sex crimes in London