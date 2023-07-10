Kevin Spacey Alleged Victim ‘Woke Up to Actor Sexually Assaulting Him,’ U.K. Court Hears

One of Kevin Spacey’s alleged victims woke up in the actor’s flat to find Spacey sexually assaulting him, a U.K. court heard today.

The fourth and final alleged victim gave evidence on Monday morning via a pre-recorded police interview video.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Variety

In the video, he described how he had written to Spacey hoping to connect with the actor. The complainant said he remembered after sending the letter he unexpectedly received a telephone call from Spacey inviting him for a drink.

“I said ‘fuck off’ because I thought it was a friend taking the mick,” the alleged victim told police. Once he realized the call was real, he said, he felt “starstruck” and immediately agreed to meet him later that day.

Spacey suggested the alleged victim meet him at Waterloo and the actor arrived with his dog in tow. They began walking but the complainant said he immediately thought it was unusual that they seemed to be walking towards a residential area rather than bars and restaurants.

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.