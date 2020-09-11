Kevin Spacey accused in new lawsuit of assaulting two men when they were in their teens

Actor Anthony Rapp and another plaintiff filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against actor Kevin Spacey, accusing him of sexual assaults in the 1980s when they were teens.

Rapp, 48, had first spoken out against Spacey in 2017, a decision that led to others speaking up and Spacey's up-to-then celebrated career coming to an abrupt end.

In the lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Rapp detailed what he has said publicly about Spacey, that the older actor made a sexual advance to him when a teenage Rapp attended a party.

When Rapp first made the accusation, Spacey issued a statement saying he didn't remember the encounter but apologized. In the process, he came out as a gay man, sparking criticism he was trying to distract attention from Rapp's accusations.

Since then, Spacey has said nothing in public about the accusations against him, except for cryptic remarks in a bizarre video in December 2018, and a puzzling appearance in which he publicly read a poem about a worn-out boxer at a Rome museum in August 2019.

In this June 3, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass for a groping case. More

More: Kevin Spacey draws fire for saying he 'can relate to what it feels like' to lose a job during pandemic

The other plaintiff, who goes by the initials C.D., said he met Spacey as a teen taking an acting class, and Spacey invited him to his apartment on multiple occasions and engaged in sexual acts with him. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff said Spacey attempted to assault him sexually on his final visit.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Rapp's attorney, Peter Saghir of New York, declined to comment.

Spacey's lawyer, Jennifer Keller of New York, also declined to comment.

Rapp and the other plaintiff are suing Spacey (under his real last name of Fowler) under the New York Child Victims Act of 2019, which extended the state's statute of limitations for childhood sex-abuse cases and gives accusers until Aug. 14, 2021, if they wish to file a lawsuit seeking damages.

The old statute had required that charges be brought before the accuser's 23rd birthday; the new law allows accusers to sue until age 55. All of this has led to expectations of the filing of hundreds of cases previously barred due to the statute of limitations.

Since the allegations against him started coming out, Spacey has been embroiled in other legal cases. Last October, prosecutors in Los Angeles rejected a sexual battery case against Spacey because the accuser had died.

In July, prosecutors in Nantucket, Massachusetts, dropped a case after the 18-year-old man who accused Spacey of groping him pleaded the Fifth Amendment and refused to testify, and a key piece of evidence mysteriously disappeared before trial.

Spacey remains under investigation by authorities in Los Angeles and in London.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kevin Spacey: New lawsuit alleges sexual assaults in two men's teens