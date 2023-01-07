Kevin Sinfield: 'England must tackle low'

Kevin Sinfield - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

England defence coach Kevin Sinfield has demanded the squad ensures they lower their tackle height, with captain Owen Farrell anxiously waiting to see if a high hit on Friday results in a ban forcing him out of at least the opening rounds of the Six Nations.

Sinfield made his comments before Farrell’s contentious collision with Gloucester’s Jack Clement, but the furore will no doubt supply Steve Borthwick’s assistant with added conviction in his mission to foster a safety-first approach and introduce greater discipline into the England ranks.

Farrell was not sanctioned for the no-arms challenge, a fact that further outraged the home Kingsholm support when the fly-half later landed a long-range drop goal in the final seconds to win the Premiership encounter for Saracens.

Yet with referee Karl Dickson apparently inferring that some of the blame for the leniency could lay with the television match official Claire Hodnett, Farrell will surely be cited. James Hall, the citing commissioner, has until Sunday night to take action for the shoulder-led impact to the head of the replacement.

In 2020, Farrell was banned for five weeks for a similar infringement, escaping a 10-match suspension because of good behaviour, with even his ‘work for charity’ mentioned by the disciplinary panel.

He could be sent to “tackle school” to shave off a week, but Scotland are visiting Twickenham in less than a month’s time. Farrell’s absence could cause havoc for Borthwick’s plans going into his first England match in charge, although if Sinfield’s statements earlier in the week are any gauge there will be little, if any sympathy.

“I agree [with high tackles resulting in red cards] - quite rightly they are,” Sinfield said. “Tackle height is something we worked on for a long long time at Leicester (where he and Borthwick previously coached).

“There is mitigation in some of these but ask anybody who worked with me at Leicester and they will understand that they’ve been coached to tackle low. The sooner we can educate, develop and work with younger players on tackle height, it makes the game safer for everybody. My first role as a coach is to provide as safe an environment as I can. That includes how we practise tackling.

“Everything is a balance. You run the risk if you tackle high of getting it wrong. I’d much rather we tackle low rather than a) somebody getting hurt or b) us losing somebody.”

Borthwick clearly agrees with the rugby league legend who he brought over from Welford Road after his appointment as Eddie Jones’s replacement three weeks ago. He has criticised proposals to bring in a 20-minute sinbin - “a red card is a red card is my view; they are off the pitch and don't return” he said last May despite the Tigers losing miscreants in back-to-back encounters - and in his final Premiership match last month refused to make excuses for Francois van Wyk’s costly dismissal against Bristol.

“We all agree that the process of not wanting head contacts is right,” he said. “Fundamentally, nobody wants injuries, so you have to address safe-tackle technique. We have players who have been playing rugby an awful long time. We are trying to change their habits that are ingrained. We are working hard to lower the tackle height. But that will take time.”

If Farrell is belatedly punished that will be scant consolation to Gloucester. Dickson was bombarded on social media on Friday night, but indicated what he believed when liking a tweet sent by former England international Andy Goode.

"To be fair I think when Karl Dickson asked ‘is it in the same phase of play?’ he was inferring whether the game had restarted, because if it had then they couldn't go back and check,” Goode posted. “The TMO then said she didn't know which is where the error lies."

The RFU declined to comment.