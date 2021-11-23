Kevin Sinfield completes 24-hour charity run from Leicester to Leeds

Kevin Sinfield ran from Leicester to Leeds for charity (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield made a triumphant if painful return to Headingley after completing his latest fund-raising challenge.

Around 1,000 supporters were at his old ground to witness the completion of his 101-run mile from Leicester where he now works as defence coach with the Tigers, inside 24 hours.

Sinfield has raised over £500,000 for the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity to build a new care home in the name of his former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

Burrow was at Headingley for the emotional return of Sinfield, who was clearly in much discomfort after his gruelling run, the equivalent of almost four marathons completed without sleep.

