Kevin Rudd to shed media disclosure obligations as ambassador to US

Daniel Hurst Foreign affairs and defence correspondent
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP</span>
Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

For years, the former prime minister Kevin Rudd has disclosed details of state-linked media interviews – including with the BBC and Radio NZ – and other public speaking commitments on the Australian government’s foreign influence register.

His prolific postings are based on what the former Labor leader once labelled an “absurd interpretation” of his obligations by government officials.

But Guardian Australia can reveal Rudd’s listings are about to go into a form of hibernation as a result of his looming appointment as Australian ambassador to the US.

Rudd has so far disclosed 84 activities linked to 70 foreign principals, all of which will soon be marked as “ceased”.

As a former cabinet minister, Rudd would ordinarily be subject to lifetime disclosure obligations under the foreign influence transparency scheme.

But the Turnbull government-era laws included exemptions for current MPs and also for anyone who “holds any office or appointment under a law of the Commonwealth, or under a law of a State or Territory”.

The attorney general’s department confirmed commonwealth public officials, including ambassadors, were “generally not required to register activities that they undertake while they hold that appointment or position”.

A spokesperson for the department said the scheme “contains additional registration obligations that ordinarily apply to former cabinet ministers”.

“However, these obligations do not apply to former cabinet ministers who are serving in a ‘designated position’, including as an ambassador,” the spokesperson said in response to questions about Rudd’s situation once he becomes ambassador.

“This ensures that former cabinet ministers who serve in senior roles in their post-parliamentary careers are subject to the same obligations as other senior officials.”

The departmental spokesperson said previously registered activities would not be removed from register but would “instead be marked as having ceased” to ensure “continued transparency”.

“The attorney general’s department is engaging with Dr Rudd’s office in relation to his forthcoming appointment.”

A spokesperson for Rudd’s office said: “Dr Rudd has always supported this legislation and will continue to take official advice regarding his obligations.”

Rudd has maintained an active public profile as head of the Asia Society over the past few years and has placed numerous activities on the register out of an abundance of caution.

Related: Kevin Rudd to register under foreign influence scheme but labels government guidance ‘absurd’

In December 2020, Rudd wrote to the then-head of the attorney general’s department saying he supports the foreign influence registration scheme but to raise concerns about “your sweeping interpretation of what constitutes an arrangement with a foreign principal”.

At the time he wrote: “It is ridiculous to imagine that merely being interviewed by the BBC makes one an agent of UK government influence, not least if they use this platform to frankly criticise the UK government, as I often do.”

In early 2021, Rudd registered unpaid interviews with numerous broadcasters including the BBC, Radio NZ and a Chinese state-owned media group accompanied by a statement chastising the department for its “strange view” of the extent of his registration requirements.

Related: Kevin Rudd complaint questions why News Corp did not need to register under foreign influence scheme

“I am not an agent of foreign influence and any such suggestion is forcefully rejected,” he said in the “description” section of the register.

Rudd is expected to take up his diplomatic posting in Washington DC in February or March.

Rudd is not the only former prime minister to register under a scheme that was first launched by the Turnbull government in an attempt to stamp out undisclosed attempts to influence Australia’s democratic processes.

Malcolm Turnbull has disclosed speeches to Taiwan’s Yushan Forum and South Korea’s Jeju Forum, based on advice from officials.

Turnbull has since also questioned the sweeping interpretation, telling the department that “recording speaking engagements of the kind referred to herein was not in the contemplation of the government when the law was enacted”.

Tony Abbott disclosed his speaking commitment at the Yushan Forum in late 2021, and his ongoing role with the UK Board of Trade – and reconfirmed the latter position in an email obtained under freedom of information laws.

“Dear Transparency,” Abbott wrote in an email to the department’s generic mailbox on 13 April 2022.

“Please accept my assurance that I continue as an honorary adviser to the UK Board of Trade.”

Latest Stories

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Trudeau government dropped the ball on fighting abuse in sport, former minister says

    A Liberal MP and former sport minister is again calling for a public inquiry into abuse in sport — and is accusing her own government of not doing enough to tackle the problem. Kirsty Duncan said the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau failed to build momentum behind her efforts to prevent harassment, abuse and discrimination in sport in the years after she left cabinet — despite knowing a lot about the problem well before Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations exploded i

  • Blue Jays offseason grades: Rating all of Toronto's big moves

    Blue Jays fans expected a busy offseason this winter and they weren’t let down. Did the front office do a good enough job?

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

    Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th

  • Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings. Boldy, who assisted on Zuccarello’s winner, had his third multi-goal game of the season. The 21-year-ol

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Curry's 35 points send Warriors past Raptors, 129-117

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 35 points and 11 assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 129-117 on Friday night. The high-scoring affair was close until the Warriors pulled away with a 31-point fourth quarter, securing a sweep in the season series. Klay Thompson added 29 points, knocking down six 3-pointers despite beginning the night 0 for 5 from beyond the arc. Though Thompson played in Warriors' 126-110 victory in Toronto on Dec. 18, the game Friday was his fir

  • Canada's Frédérique Turgeon, Alexis Guimond ski to bronze medals at Para alpine worlds

    Canada picked up its first two medals of the Para alpine world championships on Wednesday with podium finishes in both the women's and men's standing downhill races in Espot, Spain. Frédérique Turgeon captured bronze in the women's standing race for her first medal since suffering a leg injury in a downhill training crash at the Beijing Paralympics last year. The 23-year-old from Candiac, Que., finished with a time of 56.64 seconds, while Germany's Anna-Maria Rieder won gold (55.35) ahead of Fra

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Bergeron's late goal lifts Bruins over Canadiens 4-2

    MONTREAL — Even after 19 seasons in the National Hockey League, scoring a game-winning goal at the Bell Centre is still special for Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron's goal at 17:05 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Boston Bruins to a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. “I grew up a Nordiques fan coming from Quebec City but I do understand and recognize the tradition, everything has been through, and all the legends that have been wearing that jersey

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.