Kevin Porter Jr. hits buzzer-beater to lift Rockets past Wizards after suspension

Kevin Porter Jr. hit a game-winning buzzer-beater on Wednesday night in Washington to beat the Wizards. (Fiume/Getty Images)

Well, that’s one way to come back from a suspension.

Kevin Porter Jr., in his first game back after serving a suspension for reportedly throwing something at an assistant coach before leaving the arena at halftime last week, drilled a buzzer-beater on Wednesday night to lift the Houston Rockets past the Washington Wizards.

Porter, with the game tied in the final seconds, hit a 3-pointer as time expired over Wizards guard Raul Neto to give the Rockets the 114-111 win at Capital One Arena.

🚀🚀🚀 KEVIN PORTER JR, FOR THE WIN! 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/iP7Q0w07AR — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2022

Porter finished the game with nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and shot just 3-of-13 from the field. Both Jalen Green and Christian Wood — who was also involved in the incident last week — dropped a team-high 22 points. The win snapped an eight game losing skid.

Porter and Wood reportedly got into a heated exchange with assistant John Lucas at halftime of their 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets last Saturday. Porter allegedly threw something at Lucas before storming off and actually driving out of the arena and leaving. Wood stayed, but refused to sub into the game in the second half.

The two were suspended for one game for poor behavior.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points in the loss, which marked the Wizards' fourth in their last six. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 26 points while shooting 10-of-16 from the field, and Kyle Kuzma finished with 24 points and nine rebounds.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.