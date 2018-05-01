Kevin Pillar on how uniforms affect the mental side of baseball

A major leaguer’s uniform may seem like a mundane detail of his job, but what a player is wearing can play an important role in the mental side of his game.

Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Pillar expanded on this during his appearance on the “Digging in with J.P. Arencibia” podcast on Friday.

“Having a uniform that fits you well, that you feel good about, is a game changer,” he said. “Baseball is so much about the mind, moreso than the skill.”

Pillar went on to explain that he does things like wear eye black at night, which doesn’t provide any on-field utility, because he feels like it gives him a mental edge.

“When I put that eye black on I feel like I’m going to war. I feel like I’m a solider. I feel like I’m putting on a uniform,” he said. “Similar to how Batman feels when he puts on his uniform when he goes to fight crime, when I put my eye black on I feel like a different person.”

