Kevin Pangos waived by Cleveland

Michael Scotto: The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Kevin Pangos, league sources told @HoopsHype
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Cavaliers have waived Kevin Pangos. – 5:41 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Kevin Pangos, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 5:41 PM

Donatas Urbonas: I’ve heard that (CSKA Moscow) are actually pushing again for Kevin Pangos. I’ve heard that they also improved the offer for Kevin Pangos. Again, he’s not playing a lot recently. -via Spotify / February 1, 2022

Many European fans claim that it’s a crime for Kevin Pangos to be in the G League and on the bench of an NBA team during his prime years. What do you say to that? Kevin Pangos: I honestly don’t listen to it. But that’s their opinion. For me, playing at the highest level is something that everyone should aspire to do. And it’s no secret that the NBA has the best players in the world. Not taking anything away from European basketball, cause obviously I know how talentedpeople are there, but you don’t see guys like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and those type-level players overseas. So, for me, it’s an opportunity to challenge myself against the best players in the world. That’s what wakes me up in the morning; trying to continue to make myself the best player I can be and reach my full potential. -via HoopsHype / December 18, 2021

A few EuroLeague teams are currently searching for star point guards. Are youhearing any noise on that? Kevin Pangos: I really have no idea. I’ve been following EuroLeague, I enjoy watching the competition, I have a lot of friends over there. But I haven’theard anything about particular situations. For myself, I’m obviously here in Cleveland, so I’m not sure. -via HoopsHype / December 18, 2021

