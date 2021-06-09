Kevin Nealon says burglar stole necklace with Garry Shandling's ashes during break-in

Kevin Nealon is reflecting on the unexpected item stolen from his home during a recent break-in.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member said someone stole a "sentimental" necklace containing the ashes of his late friend, comedian Garry Shandling, who died from blood clots in his lungs in 2016.

"(Somebody) broke into the house, but it was more of a smash-and-grab. They were in and out pretty quick. They didn't take too much stuff," Nealon said during the show. "He took a necklace that meant a lot to me because it was an urn with Garry Shandling's ashes in it. I got some of his ashes after (he died)."

The comedian made light of the situation, cracking jokes about the ways he would search for the stolen memento.

"What I've learned is when your house is broken into, you should check the pawn shops, like if you've lost a watch or if you've lost Garry," Nealon quipped. "So I've been calling pawn shops, I'm saying, 'You have not seen Garry, have you?'"

"Garry would love this," he added. "But I do hope I get that back."

Comedian Garry Shandling died on March 24, 2016.

Shandling, who amused millions of Americans on his faux talk show, "The Larry Sanders Show," died in 2016 at age 66.

Originally from Chicago, the comedian launched his first series, "It's Garry Shandling's Show" in the 1980s before tinkering with TV comedy with "The Larry Sanders Show" in 1992.

One year after his death, Nealon paid tribute to Shandling in a Variety article, referring to the fellow comedian as "brilliant" and "unbelievably inspiring."

"Having his approval meant the world to me, and, of course, his friendship meant even more," Nealon wrote in 2017. "I loved Garry for everything he was, and don't know how I will ever stop missing him."

Contributing: Maria Puente

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kevin Nealon says necklace with Garry Shandling's ashes was stolen