  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kevin Na becomes first golfer to retire from PGA Tour for rival LIV series

Tyler Greenawalt
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kevin Na
    Kevin Na
    Professional golfer

The rivalry between the PGA Tour and the new LIV Golf Series took another turn Saturday when 19-year PGA veteran Kevin Na announced his retirement from the tour to join the new league.

Na, 38, wrote on Twitter that he chose to leave the PGA because of "recent developments in the professional golf world" and because he wanted "the freedom to play where I want."

"For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it. I appreciate the platform the tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedom to play where I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour."

"I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been an easy decision and not one I take lightly. I hope the current policies change and I'll be able to play on the PGA Tour again."

In his statement, Na is referring to the growing rift between PGA commissioner Jay Monahan and the golfers who decided to play in the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. The PGA threatened disciplinary action against golfers who chose the new LIV Golf Series and Monahan already denied exceptions for players looking to compete in both LIV and the PGA.

Na, who earned around $38 million during his career on the tour, isn't the only PGA golfer who will be competing in the LIV. Dustin Johnson was reportedly paid $150 million to participate, and others such as 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer, Chase Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Hudson Swafford and Lee Westwood also joined the initial field. Phil Mickelson is also a rumored participant after he withdrew from the PGA Championship in May.

The first LIV Golf Invitational is set to take place on June 9 at the Centurion Club in London and will reportedly include luxurious amenities for its competitors and a total prize purse of $25 million.

"For now, please keep an eye out for LIV Golf," Na added. "It is an exciting new product and I hope you will enjoy the buzz it brings to golf. I am thrilled to begin the next chapter in my career, starting next week at the inaugural LIV Invitational series event in London. I hope you'll continue to support me."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Saudi-backed golf league showering participants with 'the Tiger Woods treatment'

    The LIV Golf Invitational Series will shower its participants with extravagant accommodations and parties this weekend as it tries to lure bigger golfers to the Saudi-backed League.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Queen J.Lo (And Her Abs) Have Entered The Chat In A String Bikini

    Jennifer Lopez is bringing the heat this summer with a new Instagram photo that shows off her sculpted abs in a bikini. She tones up with hour-long workouts.

  • Queen watching Epsom Derby Day in ‘comfy clothes’ at Windsor – Zara Tindall

    The monarch did not attend the major sporting event in Surrey on Saturday.

  • Na resigns as tour member after signing up for Saudi league

    Kevin Na became the first player to publicly resign from the PGA Tour on Saturday, four days after the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Invitational listed him in the field for next week's debut of the new series. Na is one of six players to have resigned, according to a person with knowledge of their decisions. Na announced his decision on social media.

  • Inside a Halifax university's battle to save face after spending nearly $500K on a football game

    As Saint Mary's University fought a costly and public legal battle to play in a 2017 football game, the Halifax university hired a high-profile public relations company to get advice on how the institution could improve its public image. The dispute over a player's eligibility played out in courts in Nova Scotia and Ontario, and included a Remembrance Day hearing over whether the Atlantic championship game known as the Loney Bowl would go ahead, leading to legal bills that almost reached $500,00

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Carr posts 25 points as Rattlers beat Bandits for 2nd win of season

    Anthony Carr scored 25 points and added four assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rattlers past the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits 86-77 in CEBL action on Wednesday. Devonte Bandoo, with 17, Jordy Tshimanga and Scottie Lindsey, each with 14, also reached double digits for the Rattlers (2-1). Shane Gibson led the Bandits (2-1) with 17 points. WATCH l Rattlers hand Bandits 1st loss of season: Saskatchewan had a 5-0 run to finish the first quarter with a 9-point lead, further extending their edge in th

  • New York's Kid Line engineers Rangers' Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Igor Shesterkin and New York's "Kid Line" paved the way for a big win at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

  • Delierre aiming for a third national title as national squash playdowns go outdoors

    After two decades on the Pro Squash Association tour, Shawn Delierre's career plan took a detour at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sports world on hold, the Montreal native wanted to help the worsening situation in Quebec's hospitals and long-term care homes. He became a Canadian Red Cross support aide so he could help at various living facilities in the province. It led to more training and eventually a full-time job as a nurse's assistant. Now that tour play has resumed, Delierre

  • Kid Line helping Rangers get first series lead this playoffs

    The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York's 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they'll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Fri

  • Aspiring GM Deidre Donaldson appreciative of CFL's Women in Football program

    GUELPH, Ont. — Deidre Donaldson can't believe how quickly the time has flown by. The Brampton, Ont., native is completing her four-week stint with the Toronto Argonauts as part of the CFL's inaugural Women in Football Program. The initiative aims to open doors for women in the sport with a meaningful and immersive educational experience. The nine participants — one with each CFL team — worked in football operations, coaching, strength and conditioning and equipment management. "It's been amazing

  • No saddle, no helmet, just a determination to reach the finish line: A glimpse at Indian Horse Relay

    "North America's original extreme sport," as it's known in some circles, has taken off in Canada in recent years. It's called Indian Horse Relay racing, and Jay Peeaychew knows a thing or two about it. The member of Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan is enjoying his fifth year as a relay racer. The 18-year-old was introduced to the sport by an uncle when he was just 14, and he's stayed on track with it ever since. "It's a tough sport, it takes a lot of courage and braveness in you," Peeayc

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • Free agents the Raptors could pursue in July

    The Toronto Raptors have a few roster deficiencies to address in the offseason. Surely they will depend on internal development to improve their shooting and rim protection, but here are a few names that could fit their budget and help them get better ahead of next season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • How the CEBL is revolutionizing Canadian basketball

    The CEBL is filling an important role in Canada's basketball development pipeline.

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.