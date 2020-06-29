Kevin McKidd Lists Secluded Studio City Spread

Click here to read the full article.

Though he bought the enviably secluded spread less than two years ago for $4.6 million, “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Kevin McKidd has decided it’s already time for change of residential scenery and has hung a not quite $5 million price tag on a spacious home tucked into the celeb-favored Fryman Canyon area of L.A.’s fashionable Studio City community. The property is jointly listed with Elizabeth Seaman and Paul Woodman at Pinnacle Estate Properties.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tucked behind high walls and electronic gates amid leafy landscaping and rugged open parklands, the partly wood-clad abode, which sort of resembles a merger of a grand European chalet and a humble American farmhouse, stylishly straddles rustic simplicity with contemporary sophistication. Measuring in at a comfortably spacious but hardly humongous 4,300 square feet, the pristinely maintained residence is equipped with a whole-house audio system and offers five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

More from Variety

Set atop a three-car garage that opens to the tree-shaded motor court, the main floor features wide-plank hardwood floors and several sets of French doors that allow the house to spill easily out to a travertine-paved piazza for al fresco dining and lounging. A fireplace anchors the living room and a separate dining room leads to a high-end marble-countered kitchen that connects over a peninsula snack bar to an informal lounge and dining area. The lower level contains a staff or guest suite and a plush media room. Two more bedrooms share the upper level with an owner’s retreat that is replete with dual walk-in closets and a marble-floored bathroom. French doors lead out to a deck that spans the lower level piazza and acts as a bridge between the house and a bucolic upper plateau where there’s a lush expanse of lawn, an outdoor kitchen and bbq and a free-form swimming pool and spa. At the far end of the pool a good-sized guesthouse is set against a steep hillside and mature trees with a kitchenette, pool bath and discreet outdoor shower area.

Story continues

The rustic Fryman Canyon area, conveniently close to Burbank’s studios, Beverly Hills and the Sunset Strip, has long attracted Tinseltowners such as Jeff Probst, Alex Trebek, George Clooney, Leah Remini, Bruno Mars and Julie Bowen.

The ginger-bearded Scotish-American actor, married in 2018 to chef Arielle Goldrath, previously owned home in the Hollywood Hills that he and his ex-wife, Jane Parker bought in 2008 for $1.625 million from Dudley Moore’s ex-wife, interior designer Brogan Lane, and sold earlier this year for a mite more than $1.8 million. McKidd and Goldrath’s holdings currently include a more than 4,800-square-foot home in Sherman Oaks that was acquired in 2018 for just over $2.9 million — it was put back up for sale later in the same year at $3.25 million but was taken off the market before it was sold — as well as remote hideaway sequestered down a winding private dirt road in the rugged mountains above Malibu that was acquired in early 2017 for a tetch above $2.5 million.

Launch Gallery: Kevin McKidd Lists Studio City Home

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.