Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre Make Their Red Carpet Debut — See the Photos!

The 'Station 19' actress and 'Grey’s Anatomy' star showed their support for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Tom Cooper/Getty Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre ttend the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 15th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on November 18, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Danielle Savre and Kevin McKidd are red carpet official!

On Saturday, the actor and actress made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 15th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in Denver.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 50, embraced Savre, 35, on the red carpet, as they showed off their coordinating blue looks as a nod to one of the official colors for Down Syndrome awareness.

Tom Cooper/Getty

The two were seen fundraising for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, which is a non-profit “dedicated to significantly improving the lives of people with Down syndrome through research, medical care, education and advocacy,” per the official site.

Ahead of their Saturday night outing, the pair were seen together in Lake Como, Italy, in early June. The two also kissed and hugged while exploring the town of Bellagio. A few weeks later, McKidd shared a video of the couple on a safari in Lower Zambezi, a national park on the north bank of the Zambezi River. The Rome actor called the adventure "breathtaking, awe-inspiring, humbling and uplifting."

Both actors have ties to Shonda Rhimes' productions. McKidd has starred as Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy since 2008 and has become one of the longest-tenured stars in the show's history. Savre stars in the Grey's spinoff, Station 19, as firefighter Maya Bishop. They have appeared together during crossovers of the two ABC dramas.

McKidd's new romance with Savre came to light after McKidd's ex-wife Arielle Goldrath McKidd filed for divorce in December 2022. Goldrath cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Along with the ABC stars, the two were joined by several more celebrities, including Rob Lowe and Laura Linney. McKidd was also joined by his Grey’s Anatomy costars, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Jake Borelli and Caterina Scorsone.



Tom Cooper/Getty Rob Lowe attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 15th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

Scorsone — who portrays McKidd's character ex-wife, Amelia Shepherd — has previously opened up about how she has approached her middle child Paloma “Pippa” Michaela’s, 6, Down syndrome diagnosis.



Tom Cooper/Getty Danielle Savre, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Jake Borelli, Caterina Scorsone and Kevin McKidd attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 15th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2020, Scorsone, 42, detailed raising her second daughter, saying that Pippa's "difference lit a match in my life and in the life of my family." In addition to Pippa, Scorsone is also mom to daughters Lucky, 3, and Eliza, 10, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Rob Giles.



