Kevin McHale slams The Price of Glee docuseries, denies Glee cast involvement

After writer Ashley Ray-Harris tweeted earlier this week that the hit Fox musical series' cast and crew would be featured in the three-part documentary, McHale swiftly shot down the idea and slammed the project Friday night.

"Show me this 'cast' you speak of," he tweeted. "This is [trash can emoji]."

McHale continued, "This was the nice version, ftr. Don't make me speak on this again."

Show me this “cast” you speak of. This is 🗑️ https://t.co/9IIHcbCJUT — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 10, 2022

The actor, who starred as Archie Abrams on the show, was backed up by his costar Jenna Ushkowitz, who tweeted a nervous-looking emoji in response.

Despite Ray-Harris' claim, none of the original cast or creator Ryan Murphy are involved in The Price of Glee. Instead, a press release for the series notes that it will speak with "relatives and friends of Glee cast members; those who were on the set and close to it such as set decorators, hairdressers, stylists, and publicists; and entertainment reporters who covered the phenomenon."

Representatives for McHale and Discovery did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

McHale and Ushkowitz, who co-host the Glee podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed, have previously stated that they will not appear in the project, which reexamines the deaths of three of the show's stars: Cory Monteith, who died from a drug overdose in 2013; Naya Rivera, who drowned in 2020; and Mark Salling, who died by suicide in 2018 after pleading guilty to charges relating to the possession of child pornography the year before.

"We're not really associated with it," Ushkowitz told In Touch Weekly earlier this month.

McHale added, "You don't necessarily want to give something more attention than it maybe deserves or needs. But we'll see. Us and all of our friends have nothing to do with it, so we'll see what happens."

Fellow Glee alum Chord Overstreet, who joined the series as Sam Evans in 2010, also called the doc a "gossip thing" while visiting Elvis Duran and the Morning Show last month.

"I think all that's bulls---," he said at the time. "I think anybody that knows anything about that show and experienced it doesn't have anything to do with that from what I know."

Overstreet added, "We're all really close and pretty much like family, and nobody knows anything about that. It's a little bit of, like, just trying to get people to watch something."

The Price of Glee premieres Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and on the Discovery+ app.

