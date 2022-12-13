Kevin McHale Calls The Price of Glee Docuseries Trash: 'Don't Make Me Speak on This Again'

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Kevin McHale attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Kevin McHale is speaking out against the upcoming docuseries, The Price of Glee.

The 34-year-old actor, who played Artie Abrams on Glee, responded to a tweet that claimed the Fox series' cast and crew were "involved" in the three-part Investigation Discovery docuseries.

"Show me this 'cast' you speak of," the star wrote on Friday night. "This is [trash]."

"This was the nice version, ftr [for the record]," he added. "Don't make me speak on this again."

McHale's former castmate Jenna Ushkowitz — who played Tina Cohen-Chang on the comedy-musical series — showed her support by responding to his tweet with a nervous face emoji.

Despite rumors of the cast's involvement, a press release for the docuseries clearly states that no cast members would be featured on the show. Instead, the network said the episodes would feature "those outside of the cast bubble who can provide no-strings-attached perspectives, such as: relatives and friends of Glee cast members; those who were on the set and close to it such as set decorators, hairdressers, stylists and publicists; and entertainment reporters who covered the phenomenon."

In November, Ushkowitz — who co-hosts the Glee rewatch podcast, And That's What You Really Missed, with McHale — opened up about her concerns for the upcoming docuseries.

"In terms of the Discovery+ documentary, it feels even more important, to me at least, to do the podcast because we were the ones who were there," Ushkowitz told Buzzfeed. "And we were the ones experiencing this. And we know what really happened. So you know, for me, it feels even more pertinent to actually be the ones to share our experience when people are sharing experiences that they didn't have."

Fellow Glee alum Chord Overstreet also weighed in on the docuseries back in August.

"I think all that's bulls---. I think anybody that knows anything about that show and experienced it doesn't have anything to do with that, from what I know," he explained on The Elvis Duran Show. "We're all really close and pretty much like family. Nobody knows anything about that. I think it's a little bit of like, just trying to get people to watch something."

"I don't think anybody really knows anything about it," he added of his costars' knowledge of the docuseries. "I think it's just like a tabloid thing trying to sell."

Earlier this month, Investigation Discovery released the first trailer for The Price of Glee, a three-part docuseries about the Fox hit show and its dark behind-the-scenes drama, including the sudden deaths of stars Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling.

"In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on Glee. By 2020, all of them would be famous, and three would be dead," the trailer explained in dark, bolded text.

As fans know, Monteith, Rivera and Salling all died at young ages, and by tragic circumstances.

Monteith, who played quarterback Finn Hudson, was 31 when he died of a heroin overdose on July 13, 2013. Rivera portrayed cheerleader Santana Lopez and died at age 33 on July 13, 2020 after she accidentally drowned during a boating trip with her son at a Southern California lake. Salling played jock Noah "Puck" Puckerman and died at age 35 in an apparent suicide weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography.

The trailer provided a chilling preview of what's to come with heart-wrenching clips, including Salling's body in a post-mortem bag being pushed away by authorities and a clip of the police conference that was held following the discovery of Rivera's body in Lake Piru.

"I don't want to say the C word — the 'curse' word — but that's where your mind goes," says one person in the trailer.

"My first reaction is blame. I still feel that there is someone to blame," says another interviewee.

The Price of Glee premieres all three episodes on Monday, January 16 at 9 p.m. ET on ID, and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.