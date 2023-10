WASHINGTON ― House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has just had his speaker’s gavel taken away by a vote of the House.

A majority of House lawmakers, including all Democrats and a handful of Republicans, backed a resolution by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Tuesday to declare the speaker’s office vacant. The vote was 216 to 21.

The House will remain effectively leaderless until it elects a new speaker but McCarthy can still win his job back.