What has Kevin McCarthy given up, and at what price?

Anthony Zurcher - North America correspondent
·5 min read

The fourth day of voting for Speaker of the House has left Kevin McCarthy on the brink of victory. Of the 20 Republicans who opposed him, only six remain.

Getting the rebels to switch, however, was not an easy job. Mr McCarthy has had to make promises, and key concessions, that limit his own power and increase the influence of conservatives in the House of Representatives.

What has he given up - and at what price? Every concession Mr McCarthy makes comes with a cost. Although an agreement has not been publicly announced, here's a look at some of the reported pieces in play.

Concession: A one-member election trigger

One of the key demands of the Republican holdouts was the ability for just one legislator to trigger a vote on whether to remove the Speaker from office. This "motion to vacate" could spawn another round of voting in the House, just like what we've seen this past week, serving as a proverbial sword dangling over his head for every minute he has the gavel.

Cost: The motion to vacate is a rule that has a long history in the Congress, but the number of people necessary to trigger it was raised to five in recent years to prevent a lone member of Congress from threatening the Speaker's power. While the holdouts have promised not to abuse the privilege if it is restored, Mr McCarthy's hold on power will be much more unstable with it in place.

Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy

Concession: No easy path to push through legislation

Students of US civics - and fans of the old children's TV series Schoolhouse Rock! - may recall learning about how bills work their way through the House of Representatives. They're introduced by a legislator, assigned to a committee for review and revision, brought to the floor of Congress and further amended, then given an up-or-down vote.

That is not how things work very often these days, as massive spending bills are negotiated behind closed doors and passed on short notice and with little debate. Mr McCarthy promised to make bill-passing more like the good old days, with members of Congress outside of the top leadership having more say over how bills are proposed, amended and passed.

Cost: The reason regular order has mostly ended is that legislating, particularly with modern partisan divisions, is hard. Crafting new bills is an arduous task and the process can easily be torpedoed by a handful of politicians with an agenda. While returning to the traditional rules of the game is a noble cause, it is going to be a hard promise for Mr McCarthy to keep.

Concession: Conservatives could be making the rules

As its name might suggest, the House Rules Committee essentially sets the rules of the game on the floor of the House. The committee determines when a bill will be voted on, how long it is debated for and how it can be altered by amendment on the floor - or whether it can be changed at all. Mr McCarthy has guaranteed to give the hard-core conservatives at least one seat on this powerful group.

Cost: A seat at the table gets you in the game. With more representation on the Rules Committee, conservatives will be able to shape the kind of legislation the House produces before it fully takes shape - and nip undesired proposals in the bud.

Concession: Taking plum roles away from supporters

Several of the holdouts have had their eyes on the gavels in influential House committees. Andy Harris of Maryland, for instance, has expressed an interest in chairing the health subcommittee of the House Appropriations committee, which controls billions of dollars in government spending. Mr Harris switched his support to Mr McCarthy on Friday afternoon. Mr McCarthy has made no public promises, but legislators will be watching closely to see if any Republicans get rewarded for their intransigence.

Cost: Giving a committee chair to a holdout means taking it away from a loyal McCarthy supporter who should have been next in line based on seniority. Mr McCarthy may end up making some enemies within his own camp if he promises too much to his former opponents.

Concession: Spending restraints

A common complaint among hard-core conservatives has been that federal spending has surged to unsustainable levels. During the Speaker fight, they have asked Mr McCarthy to commit to tangible fiscal restraints, such as cutting spending to 2022 levels, requiring that any increase in the amount of debt the government issues be tied to corresponding budget cuts, and allowing individual lines of spending to be removed from larger legislation through votes on the House floor.

Cost: With majority control of the House, Republicans will be able to pass any budget levels they agree on. Mr McCarthy is committing himself to siding with budget hawks in these intra-party debates - which has already angered some conservatives who fear massive cuts to defence spending. Republicans in the House will eventually have to negotiate with Democrats in the Senate to pass spending legislation, however. Mr McCarthy's commitments here could give him less room to work out the kind of compromises necessary to avoid a government shutdown later in the year.

Concession: Prioritise their issues

The issue of congressional term limits and border security have been frequent topics of conversation among the Republican holdouts. Mr McCarthy has reportedly promised to hold votes on both early in the year.

Cost: The House was certainly going to take up the immigration issue quickly no matter what the holdouts wanted, as tightening border security and immigration policy have been the centrepiece of the Republican agenda since the start of Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2015. As for term limits, such a reform would probably require a constitutional amendment to enact. The Supreme Court has already ruled that state attempts to restrict the terms of members of Congress is unconstitutional.

Latest Stories

  • Stocks rally as jobs report calms rate hike worries

    STORY: U.S. stocks rallied on Friday after the December jobs report showed hiring rose more than expected but that wage growth slowed, both allaying investors' fears of a recession and tamping down worries about future interest rate hikes. The Dow rose more than 2%, the S&P 500 gained more than two and a quarter, while the Nasdaq jumped more than two and a half percent. The U.S. Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report showed 223,000 jobs were added last month, but lower-than-expected wage gains were welcomed by those seeking signs of slowing inflation. Geetu Sharma, founder and investment manager at AlphasFuture, said it was the best sign yet that the Fed's plan to tame inflation without triggering a recession might work."We definitely had a good jobs report. We not only have a strong labor market, wage growth is less than expected, although I think it's still kind of high, so it's not that we are seeing much decline in inflation concerns but, on a relative basis, wage growth has come in lower than expected and that is raising the odds of a soft landing, if there are any." As for individual stocks, Costco jumped more than 7% after the membership-only retailer reported strong December sales growth.Shares of Pfizer rose 2.5% after reports of talks with China to secure a license that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of its COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China. Megacap tech stocks, including Apple and Amazon, posted big gains on Friday after a rocky week. But shares of Bed Bath & Beyond continued their downward slide, falling 22.5% to close at just $1.31 a share, after Reuters reported that the home goods retailer was preparing to seek bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks.

  • Philippine leader cites stable ties on visit to Beijing

    BEIJING (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has cited stable ties with China during a visit to Beijing in which he has sought to downplay territorial disputes in the South China Sea. After being hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, both nations are seeking to recharge investments in bridges and other projects, along with tourism and agriculture. Disputes linger however over islands and waters in the strategic South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. In a video

  • Taiwan's Tsai visits base as China protests US ship passage

    CHIAYI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base Friday to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, as tensions between the sides showed no sign of abating in the new year. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as Chinese territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and regularly protests the passage of U.S. and other foreign warships through the Taiwan Strait, one of the world’s bu

  • Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates

    OTTAWA — Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted. The Tobacco and Vaping Products Act aims to walk the narrow line between giving people who smoke a safer alternative to combustible tobacco products and protecting youth and people who don't already smoke from taking up vaping. The act, which came into force in 2018, legalized the sale of vapes

  • News bulletin 2023/01/06 06:14

    News bulletin 2023/01/06 06:14View on euronews

  • Hunter bear bait ban proposed for Alaska national preserves

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bear hunters in Alaska would no longer be able to use bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, under a proposed rule by the National Park Service on Friday that would prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in the state. It's the latest in a dispute over what animal rights supporters call a cruel practice. The park service also says the new proposal would, in part, “lower the risk that bears will associate food at bait stations with humans and become conditione

  • McCarthy foes relish the fight: 'A really beautiful thing'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rest easy, America ... we got this. What others see as dysfunction and chaos, many of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's opponents see as democracy at work. Some of the roughly 20 Republicans declining to vote for McCarthy as the next House speaker are reveling in the moment, depicting their intransigence as a historic chance to correct the balance of power in Washington and give rank-and-file members more say in shaping legislation. And while most House members are frustrated with the repe

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks climate change with King Charles

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he shared a call with King Charles that centred on environmental issues. Trudeau's office says he and the King discussed the COP15 biodiversity summit that was held in Montreal last month, where nearly 200 countries signed a landmark conservation agreement. They also exchanged "ideas on tackling climate change and protecting the environment moving forward." Trudeau made the call from Ottawa after his return from a family vacation in Jamaica an

  • California gets brief lull after damaging 'bomb cyclone'

    CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be brief as more Pacific storms lined up to blast into the state, where successive powerful weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, battered the coastline, flooded streets, toppled trees and caused at least six deaths. Remnant showers from the latest storm, a “bomb cyclone,” fell around the state and dangerous surf pounded the coast despite declining wave heights, while some areas enjoyed sunshine.

  • Wondering what's going on in the House vote for speaker? Here's an explanation

    Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and his backers didn't go the usual route of nailing down enough support before the House convened, forcing a messy and public scramble.

  • Fact check: Scam posts claim man is posing as homeless and attacking people

    The man was arrested on Dec. 24 in Utica, New York and charged with commercial burglary. The identical posts are scams.

  • UPDATE 1-Mixed emotions as McDonald's leaves Kazakhstan

    Workers removed the branding from McDonald's outlets in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty on Friday after the fast food giant's local business appeared to fall victim to collateral damage from the Russia-Ukraine war. The brand's exit from the Central Asian nation of 20 million divided opinion on social media and among onlookers near one of the Almaty restaurants where workers were taking down the large white letters from the top of the building. "I doubt any other company will be able to compete with McDonald's in Kazakhstan at the moment as no other fast food chain can replicate the menu that McDonald's had for the same price."

  • Ukraine war: despite Russian setbacks, an end to the conflict is not yet in sight

    Ukraine’s morale remains high, despite months of bombardment and drone strikes.

  • A look at the final GOP holdouts McCarthy hopes to sway

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Six GOP members-elect remained opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy as he sought to secure enough support late Friday to become the next speaker of the House. Supporters were working to win a couple of them over, which would almost certainly give McCarthy the majority he needs to finally win the job after four days of voting and the most rounds of ballots for a House speaker since before the Civil War. The six have been quite critical of McCarthy, though about-faces are not uncommon

  • China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

    US warship moved through corridor ‘beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state’, US navy claims

  • Toronto homeowners out of town on business trip find their property was fraudulently sold: police

    The owners of a Toronto home, who were out of town on a business trip, discovered that someone had impersonated them and sold their property without their consent, police allege. Global News’ Kayla McLean reports.

  • Photos show the trail of destruction inside the US Capitol following an attempted coup by pro-Trump supporters

    As journalists and photographers returned to the Capitol on Thursday morning, the destruction from inside of the building was still present.

  • Toronto police seek public's help after house sold without owners' consent

    Toronto police are seeking the public's help in what the service is calling a complex mortgage fraud investigation. In a news release on Thursday, police say Toronto homeowners left Canada for work in January of 2022 and learned, months later, that their property had been sold out from under them without their knowledge. According to police, a man and a woman used fake identification to pose as the homeowners. They then hired a realtor who listed the house for sale. Police say the house was sold

  • Take a Look Inside Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton's Pop-Up in Tokyo

    Yayoi Kusama and Louis Vuitton ended 2022 on a strong note, reuniting for the first time in 10...

  • Putin wasted his leverage over Europe, which no longer relies on Russia for gas, German minister says

    Germany has successfully diversified its sources of energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said.