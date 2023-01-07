Kevin McCarthy wins 15th ballot for Speaker of US House

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, centre, walks to the House of Representatives chamber for the latest balloting for Speaker - AP

Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican Party in the US House of Representatives, has finally won election as Speaker, second in line to the presidency, allowing representatives to be sworn into office after the 2022 election.

He was named Speaker today as he finally quelled a fierce rebellion among his party's ranks that had paralysed the lower chamber of Congress for days.

Mr McCarthy was always the frontrunner to lead the Republican-led House, but his victory in the small hours of the morning was almost derailed by the right-wing revolt in his party that extended the contest to a historic 15 rounds of voting.

The Speaker wields huge influence in Washington by presiding over House business and is second in line to the presidency, after the Vice-President.

Mr McCarthy had been hoping to secure the gavel in the 14th round before midnight Friday but suffered a shock defeat amid astonishing scenes of Republican infighting as he came up short by just one vote out of more than 400 cast.

As Matt Gaetz voted "present" to deny Mr McCarthy the gavel, the disappointed Republican leader went over to talk to the Florida lawmaker-elect face-to-face.

Mr Gaetz pointed a finger at Mr McCarthy, who began retreating as Alabama's Mike Rogers lunged at Mr Gaetz and had to be held back with a restraining arm across his face.

The Republicans, who hold a razor-thin majority, were mired in internecine warfare after Mr McCarthy lost a historic 11 consecutive ballots in the contest, with around 20 conservative hardliners blocking his path.

But the 57-year-old Californian was able to pick up 14 votes among the defectors in the 12th round after offering major concessions, in a development that McCarthyites hope will lead to more votes flipping.

It was the first time in the tense, drawn-out process that Mr McCarthy has actually beaten his Democratic opposite number Hakeem Jeffries, although neither has achieved the outright majority required to win the speakership.

"Just reminds me of what my father always told me," Mr McCarthy told reporters. "It's not how you start, it's how you finish. And now we have to finish for the American public."

There were even hopes that the Republican could get over the line in the 13th ballot, which came immediately after the 12th, although in the end the result was the same.

With the former storekeeper needing just three more votes for a majority in the 14th round - and two of his absent allies expected to return to Washington within hours - Mr McCarthy secured an adjournment until early today.

The win vindicated the incongruous air of confidence Mr McCarthy has exuded all week, even as he was bleeding votes and looking like a busted flush.

"We're going to shock you," he promised reporters as he strolled breezily into the Capitol for the night votes, where there have already been more rounds of voting than in any speaker election since the Civil War.

Weary lawmakers-elect stuck in Washington voting day after day had been pessimistic about the prospects for a tipping point ahead of the weekend, with Mr McCarthy showing no signs of adding to the base of around 200 Republicans who have backed him all along.

Chip Roy, seen as a figure of stability among the raucous anti-McCarthy group, was given credit for the apparent turnaround after voicing his belief that he could persuade around 10 colleagues to accept the mountain of concessions McCarthy has offered the hardliners.

But Democrats and some of Mr McCarthy's supporters, in private, are concerned that he is offering his far-right critics radical policy commitments that will make the House ungovernable.

There were reports, which AFP has not verified, that McCarthy would propose a $75 billion cut in military spending, raising alarm among defense hawks pushing for the United States to project strength amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an emboldened Chinese stance on Taiwan.

No single lawmaker, however senior, has the authority to set budgets but the fact that the suggestion was being taken underscores the Republicans' turn towards isolationism under the leadership of Donald Trump, AFP reported.

The fourth day of voting came as Democrats marked the second anniversary of the US Capitol riot by linking the violence to the chaos in the House.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the insurrection - when a mob of Mr Trump's supporters ransacked the Capitol - should serve as a "wake-up call" for Republicans to reject extremism.

But he added "the utter pandemonium wrought by House Republicans this week is just one more example of how the extreme fringe of their party, led by election deniers, is pulling them further into chaos."