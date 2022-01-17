Kevin Love not that available anymore?

Competing teams get the sense that Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love aren’t readily available, a notable shift on Love in recent years.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

Kevin Love with a fullcourt pass to Darius Garland who leaves it for Okoro. Okoro with a big dunk.

Legacy Lives Forever 👑 #MLKDay @ Equality instagram.com/p/CY1o4XCOOW-/… – 11:35 AM

DG PG #DariusGarland #NBAAllStar – 3:05 PM

Jarrett Allen is an All Star.

That’s my tweet.

#JarrettAllen #NBAAIIStar – 11:48 AM

Took care of business on the road!!! 😤😤😤 @ Road Kill instagram.com/kevinlove/p/CY… – 11:39 AM

Road Work — 🙋🏻‍♂️🔵⚪️ @ Oklahoma City, Oklahoma instagram.com/kevinlove/p/CY… – 11:06 PM

27/18/5!!!!!???? #DariusGarland #NBAAllStar – 10:34 PM

#Cavs Darius Garland is doing all he can to keep the Cavs in this game. He has 17 points and 14 assists after that pass to Kevin Love for the 3.

Thunder lead 81-73 with 2:37 to go in the third. They’ve cut OKC’s lead to 8 with a 17-7 run by the Cavs. – 9:38 PM

And while Kevin Love entered this season open to trade scenarios, the veteran has played an integral reserve role during Cleveland’s surprise season and has enjoyed the Cavaliers’ new playoff-chasing environment, one source familiar with Love told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / January 14, 2022

Chris Fedor on Kevin Love trade talks: In terms of trades, Kevin jokes all the time that he’s been in trade rumors since the moment he arrived in Cleveland back in 2014 from the Timberwolves. The Cavaliers stayed firm over the last couple of years that they were not going to attach a first-round pick or salary dump him. They said to everybody around the league, willing to listen, “We believe Kevin can be an asset. We’re going to try and get the most out of Kevin rather than just salary dumping him and giving up an asset just to move on from him. That doesn’t benefit us.” -via HoopsHype / December 22, 2021