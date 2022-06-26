Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

Allan Zepeda

Introducing The Loves!

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends.

"The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."

With the help from their wedding planner Marcy Blum, the couple turned the historic N.Y.C. venue into a "Great Gatsby-inspired ball," according to Bock, and all guests were asked to wear black and white.

"We thought it was chic, timeless and elegant," she shares with PEOPLE.

For the ceremony, the bride stunned in a custom, "traditional and elegant" Ralph Lauren gown paired with Ralph Lauren shoes, jewelry and a matching cathedral-length veil.

"My dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding dress," Bock tells PEOPLE. "She was a true icon who I've always been inspired by and who I think is timeless. When I first saw the dress in person all I could think was, 'this is a piece of art.' It's very special, very regal and completely dazzling."

Allan Zepeda

"There is no brand more timeless and chic, which is exactly what I envisioned for my wedding day," she added of working with the iconic American label on her dream dress. "We collaborated on the vision for my dress and how it fit in with my wedding day — a black and white ball evoking old-school N.Y.C glamour, inspired by the Great Gatsby, Sinatra and the Hollywood icons of the '50s and '60s. They perfectly understood what I dreamed of for my dress and put my vision through the iconic Ralph Lauren lens to make it truly one of a kind."

The groom also dressed in custom Ralph Lauren.

"Kevin has a great sense of style and makes a tuxedo look so good," Bock shares. "It was really fun picking out the fabrics and colors for his looks and choosing different details from references we had pulled. Seeing him do his fitting really made the day suddenly feel real!

The couple bucked tradition on their big day, arriving to their wedding venue together.

"Kevin and I didn't feel it was important to keep things separate," Buck tells PEOPLE. "We planned the wedding together, got ready together and rode over to the Library together in a 1957 Silver Cloud Rolls Royce."

After their ceremony and reception, guests headed over to the after-party at the Bryant Park Hotel's Célon Lounge.

In January 2021, Love — who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers — and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model announced their engagement on Instagram alongside romantic black-and-white photos from Love's proposal.

"Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love. Heart bursting all day & night," Bock wrote in her post at the time, sharing a close look at her diamond engagement ring.

In February, Bock told PEOPLE she and Love were in sync when it came to wedding planning.

"I'm very lucky that we're both aligned with our style and aesthetic when it comes to home decor or weddings or style," she shared. "Luckily there haven't been too many disagreements on it. We're really excited to bring our dream party that we can throw for all of our friends and family together. We both grew up in different states, and then different countries, and then lived in many different states kind of following our careers. We have people all over the world, so I think we're just really excited to have all of our people in one place."

Love shared a similar sentiment, telling PEOPLE in April that he and Bock "both feel like [throughout] this whole process, we've just been super excited to get married."

"We always say, besides the ceremony and getting through that, it's going to be about us. We want to make it about our life and all of our friends within that," he shared. "So we're going to kind of celebrate just all those relationships and getting those people together. That's how it should be."

The couple met in 2016 after a photoshoot in New York with the same photographer, who introduced them. In December 2020, Love and Bock welcomed Architectural Digest into their New York apartment.

In lieu of wedding gifts, the couple requested donations be made to the Kevin Love Fund, which focuses on breaking the stigma around mental health.