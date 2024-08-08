Kevin Kisner back in the saddle for NBC Sports as lead analyst for the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Kevin Kisner hits his tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Not even a victory this week at the Wyndham Championship would earn Kevin Kisner a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs when they get underway next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. But Kisner already has made reservations for Memphis, Denver (this year's home of the BMW Championship) and Atlanta for the Tour Championship, the third and final FedEx Cup event featuring a field of the top 30 season-long point earners.

That's because the four-time Tour winner will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the playoffs.

Kisner will work alongside play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks while Brad Faxon will serve as an analyst with play-by-play commentator Terry Gannon throughout NBC Sports' coverage.

Kisner made his debut as an analyst on NBC Sports at the 2024 season opener at The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. He also served as an analyst at the WM Phoenix Open and the Players Championship. NBC has been rotating broadcasters since deciding not to renew Paul Azinger’s contract. Brandel Chamblee filled the role during the U.S. Open and Luke Donald handled the role for NBC at the British Open.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs begins with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis on Aug. 15-18, continues with the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, on Aug. 22-25, and concludes with the Tour Championship in Atlanta from Aug. 29-Sept. 1.

It will be a busy stretch of watching golf for Kisner. He also will serve as a captain’s assistant for Jim Furyk at this September’s Presidents Cup in Montreal.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Kevin Kisner back in the saddle for NBC Sports as lead analyst for the FedEx Cup Playoffs