Kevin Kelley out as Presbyterian College’s football coach after one season

Kevin Kelley is leaving as Presbyterian College’s football coach after one season: Here’s the school release from Saturday:

Presbyterian College is launching a nationwide search for its next head football coach after Kevin Kelley informed the administration that he is stepping down from leading the program for personal reasons.

Director of Athletics Rob Acunto thanked Kelley for his contributions during the past year. Kelley joined PC in spring 2021.

“Although disappointed that he is leaving PC, we respect his decision to step down and wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” Acunto said.

Acunto, who is working closely with the president on next steps for the program, said PC will engage a national search firm to build a strong candidate pool. PC will provide an update once the search for a new coach concludes.

President vandenBerg acknowledged the football program has undergone significant transition the past few years.

“Change can be difficult, but it can also present important opportunities for growth and continued improvement,” vandenBerg said. “Our PC community is resolutely and passionately committed to the success of our student athletes and our football program. We will invest the time, energy and resources required to continue to build on our championship culture. We believe our best days as a football program and a college are ahead of us.”

E.G. Lassiter, chairman of the Board of Trustees for Presbyterian College, said he is grateful for vandenBerg’s and Acunto’s steady leadership.

“I see Matt and Rob working tirelessly every day in service of all of our student athletes and athletics programs,” Lassiter said. “They are committed to success both on and off the field.”

Kelley, the program’s 16th head coach and fourth since the school’s move to NCAA Division I in 2007, joined PC after spending the last 18 seasons as head coach of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Ark.