Kevin Keegan’s right: female pundits shouldn’t raid men’s football

Kevin Keegan's comments on women's football have come under fire

The Guardian newspaper covered Kevin Keegan’s comments on women commentating on men’s football with typical fair-mindedness this week. “Keegan asked to ‘keep his opinions to himself’ on female football pundits” screamed the headline.

Keegan, 72, appeared to incur the wrath of anyone simultaneously in possession of football boots and a bosom by daring to question the suitability of former players for the England women’s side describing incidents in men’s international matches.

“If I see an England lady footballer saying … ‘If I would have been in that position I would have done this,’ I don’t think it’s quite the same,” he told an event in Bristol.

While admitting it was a “great time for the ladies” in terms of football broadcasting and that “some of the girl [presenters] we have are so good, they are better than the guys”, he added: “I’m not as keen, I’ve got to be honest, and it may not be a view shared.

“I don’t like to listen to ladies talking about the England men’s team at the match because I don’t think it’s the same experience. I have a problem with that.”

The organisation Women in Football, which is dedicated to advancing women’s ambitions within the game, then accused Keegan of “advocating a kind of gender apartheid”.

“There is more than one reason why Keegan is seen as an icon of the 1970s,” they later sneered on X, formerly known as Twitter. Ageism is clearly OK with the so-called progressives, but not sexism.

Keegan was merely raising a point that a lot of men have made about the inequity of having predominantly female panels analysing men’s matches, especially when it probably would no longer be deemed acceptable for predominantly male panels to analyse women’s matches.

Women have got to be careful here. We’ve had a huge debate about keeping men out of women’s sports, but now it seems women can’t keep out of men’s sports.

Can you imagine a male football organisation telling a female pundit to “keep her opinions to herself”? I thought we wanted a level playing field, not one which gives more credence to women’s views and disparages men they disagree with as “dinosaurs”.

