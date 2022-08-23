Kevin Jonas Takes Cute Selfie Sharing a Milkshake with His Daughters: 'Three Straws for the Win!'

Georgia Slater
·1 min read

Kevin Jonas is sharing a sweet moment with his girls.

On Monday, the Claim to Fame co-host, 34, posted a cute selfie on Instagram with his two daughters, Valentina, 5, and Alena, 8, as they share a chocolate milkshake together.

In the snap, Jonas and his girls share the tasty drink with three straws, each taking a sip as they look up at the camera. Valentina and Alena wear matching pink cherry-printed tank tops while their dad sports a gray t-shirt and navy shorts.

"Three straws for the win!!" the musician captioned his post.

Last month, the dad of two posted a cute Instagram photo of him and his daughter Valentina enjoying a visit to the nail salon.

He sweetly captioned the snap of the pair, "#girldad things"

In the picture, the father-daughter duo was all smiles as Valentina — who wore jean shorts and a light blue shirt with a star pattern — had her nails painted and Jonas snapped the selfie.

In June, Jonas opened up to PEOPLE about being present in his daughters' lives despite juggling his music career with his real estate development company, JonasWerner, and other business ventures.

"I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he shared. "It's all about being there when you can."

