Kevin Jonas Smiles Wide with Daughters Valentina and Alena at New Jersey Devils Game: 'My Girls'

The daddy-daughters night out was a special moment ahead of more touring for the singer in the new year

New Jersey Devils Kevin Jonas with daughters Valentina and Alena

Kevin Jonas is enjoying a night by the ice with his daughters.

The Jonas Brothers star, 36, took in a New Jersey Devils game on Thursday with daughters Valentina Angelina, 7, and Alena Rose, 9. The trio posed in a suite together at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, smiling for the camera while Jonas had his arms around his daughters.

"Great night out with my girls at the @njdevils game!" he captioned the father-daughters photo. "Now I really can’t wait to perform at the #StadiumSeries game at @metlifestadium on Feb 17th 😎 @jonasbrothers."



While speaking with PEOPLE about her recent collaboration with Sanofi and Regeneron, Danielle Jonas opened up about her daughters' experience on tour with their dad.

"I think they're just so proud of them," Danielle said of her two daughters' admiration for their dad and uncles. "And my one daughter, Valentina, she kind of understands what's going on, but not really. So she gets nervous at them, but then is just so excited to see them up on stage."

"And then she says, 'Well, does Uncle Nick [Jonas] love me and does Uncle Joe [Jonas] love me?' And it's like, because there's so many fans that are screaming at them and she's like, 'Well they're mine,'" the proud mom laughed.

"Then Alena is just over the moon, just excited about it and wanting to bring her friends now. And so it's fun to see how they're reacting to it."



While their father's concerts are the highlight of the tour, there have been some other special moments that the two Jonas girls have experienced while on the road.

"Valentina lost a tooth on tour, her first tooth," Danielle revealed, noting that the tooth fairy was still able to make a special visit, despite the distance from home. "We have to make sure now we have all the supplies for that."

Alena has also been adapting her own sense of style, no longer allowing her mom to pick out her outfits. "She's just been changing a lot...she's dressing herself. She has her own style and all this stuff, and it's like, okay I have to step back. I can't dress her anymore."

