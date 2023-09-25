Who Is Kevin James' Wife? All About Steffiana de la Cruz

Kevin James met Steffiana de la Cruz on a blind date

Kevin James found his queen in the early 2000s.

The actor first rose to fame starring on the hit CBS sitcom, The King of Queens, for nine consecutive seasons, and went on to lead multiple films. While James continues a successful career in comedy, he has the support of his wife, Steffiana de la Cruz.

In 2001, a few years after James met the Filipino model on a blind date, the couple tied the knot and they've been going strong ever since.

Sharing four children with de la Cruz, the comedian took the opportunity to talk about his wife's parenting skills in his 2018 Netflix special, Never Don't Give Up — especially when it comes to her putting their kids to bed.

"My wife's so good at it because she wants to be there," James said. "By the way, when she gets there, they feel comfortable. When they feel comfortable, they relax and go to sleep. She's out of there eight minutes later. Glitter shoots out the door."

So who is Kevin James's wife? Here's everything to know about Steffiana de la Cruz and her relationship with the Paul Blart: Mall Cop star.

She began dating James in 2001

James and his wife met in 2001 when they were set up on a blind date. Although details about their first outing together are sparse, things apparently went well.

That same year, the comedian talked about de la Cruz in his stand-up special, Kevin James: Sweat the Small Stuff, during the early days of their relationship, joking about a comment she made.

"I was on the phone with her and I travel a lot, you know I'm here in New York now, and she was in L.A. at the time, and that's where she lives," James said. "And I was on the phone with her and she was like, 'God, I miss you,' and I was like, 'Yeah I know, I miss you, too.' And she was like, 'I wish I could be there with you … If only I had a magic carpet, I'd be there in like two hours.' "

"'What? Did you just say magic carpet? If we're agreeing that [she has] a magic carpet," James added, "how do you get two hours? What, do you got a layover in Dallas?' "

According to James, de la Cruz replied, " 'Well I don't want to go too fast, I don't want to fall off.' "

The two continued dating, eventually getting engaged in October 2003.

She and James got married in 2004

James and de la Cruz tied the knot on June 19, 2004, less than one year after the actor popped the question. They exchanged vows at St. Edward Catholic Church in Dana Point, California, in front of family and friends. Celebrity guests in attendance included Ray Romano and Clint Eastwood.

"Kevin was very nervous. He was sweating," a wedding guest told PEOPLE at the time.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and their wedding party enjoyed a reception, which was held at Montage Resort in Laguna Beach and featured a 90-minute set from Eddie Money (James joined in on "Take Me Home Tonight"). Wedding planner Mindy Weiss told PEOPLE that there was "all kinds of food," served buffet-style, including McDonald's.

In June 2020, James shared a sweet photo on Instagram in honor of the couple's 16th wedding anniversary. "16 years ago today! You're all I need ... and the kids ... and Friday night pizza ... and Sunday pasta ... but that's it ... you, the kids, pizza, pasta. Love you … Deo Gratias," he captioned the pic.

She and James share four children

On Sept. 30, 2005, James and de la Cruz welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna-Marie. Nearly two years later, the couple had another baby girl, Shea Joelle, whose name — per Parade — is inspired by the home of the New York Mets (James' favorite baseball team), Shea Stadium.

In April 2011, the lovebirds had their first son, Kannon Valentine, on Easter Sunday in Boston. Then, four years later, their daughter Sistine Sabella joined the family.

When promoting his sitcom, Kevin Can Wait, the funnyman admitted he drew components from his real life when creating the show. "They're all elements of myself in these characters," he told PEOPLE in 2016. "This one [is] a little bit more so because of my family life … with some exaggerations."

James also talked about his kids, saying, "My eldest daughter is kickboxing. I've got three daughters and a little boy, but [Sienna-Marie]'s the tough one — she's strong ... I'm not going to lie: She'll put a hurting on you."

Their son is a talented piano player

James and de la Cruz's son learned to play the piano at a young age and has been practicing ever since.

In September 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, James shared a video on Instagram of Kannon playing Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind."

"Stay Strong New York," James captioned the post. "My family and I send our love to our fellow New Yorkers and everyone around the world. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and other heroes on the front lines. God Bless."

She is an actress

De la Cruz has worked as an actress, with more than a dozen credits to her name.

She had roles on Pacific Blue and Die Gang in the mid-'90s and in Stealing Harvard in 2002. While her career began years before she met James, the two collaborated on projects and appeared in several television shows and films together.

De la Cruz was on The King of Queens four times over the course of the show's nine seasons, portraying a different character each time. Additionally, she had small roles in both Paul Blart: Mall Cop movies and Zookeeper (2011), and she appeared in two episodes of Kevin Can Wait.

She's friends with Leah Remini

It's no secret that James is very close with Leah Remini. The two worked together on The King of Queens and again on Kevin Can Wait, but their on-screen romance turned into a real-life friendship that has spanned decades.

Remini has also developed a relationship with de la Cruz over the years. In fact, Remini shared a photo of the two of them at an event in 2018.

"@officialkevinjames beautiful wife, Steffiana de la Cruz is as beautiful inside as she is out. Great show Kevin! Thank you to #TheParamount for the hospitality," Remini captioned the post.

She doesn't have social media

De la Cruz does not have any public social media accounts, and while James isn't super active on social media, he has been known to share tributes to his wife on special occasions.

"My incredible wife ... 13 years today!!!❤️❤️❤️ DEO GRATIAS!" he captioned a photo of de la Cruz kissing his cheek in honor of their 13th wedding anniversary.

On Valentine's Day 2020, James shared a selfie of him and his wife eating a heart-shaped donut together.

"Happy St. Valentine's Day my love ... Nothing will ever come between us ... I love you all ... even you," he wrote.

