Kevin James’ Football Comedy ‘Home Team’ Adds Taylor Lautner, Tait Blum

Kevin James’ new Netflix comedy “Home Team,” inspired by the life of NFL head coach Sean Payton, has drafted the rest of its cast.

Taylor Lautner and Tait Blum (“For All Mankind”) are among the actors rounding out the lineup of the new family comedy, which is loosely inspired by the longtime New Orleans Saints’ coach’s experience coaching his son’s amateur youth football team during his year-long suspension from the league. Blum will play Payton’s son Connor in the project, which is currently in production.

Rounding out the film’s cast are Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D. Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez and Jared Sandler.

Directed by Chuck and Dan Kinnane and written by Chris Titone and Keith Blum, “Home Team” is produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison and James’ Hey Eddie Productions.

After headlining the hit comedies “The King of Queens” and “Kevin Can Wait,” James most recently starred in and executive produced in the multi-cam Netflix series, “The Crew,” which is set in the world of NASCAR. Last year, James made his return to stand-up comedy with his Netflix special “Never Don’t Give Up.”

The film is the latest collaboration between Happy Madison and Netflix, joining “The Ridiculous 6,” “The Do-Over,” “Sandy Wexler,” “The Week Of,” “Murder Mystery” and “Hubie Halloween.” In January 2020, Happy Madison and Netflix extended their deal for four more films.

