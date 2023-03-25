Kevin Huerter scores 29 points, Kings beat Suns 135-127

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter led all scorers with 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 135-127 on Friday night.

Huerter added nine rebounds and five assists for the Kings (44-29), who are in third place in the Western Conference behind Denver and Memphis.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Kings.

Sacramento's De’Aaron Fox exited the game with 7:16 left in the third quarter with right hamstring soreness. Fox finished with 19 points in 21 minutes.

Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Keegan Murray finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers in the win.

Devin Booker finished with 32 points for the Suns (38-36). Terrence Ross scored a season-high 30 points off the bench and hit six 3-pointers.

Chris Paul had 15 points and 13 assists. Jock Landale finished with 17 points in the loss.

TIP-INS

Suns: Deandre Ayton (right hip contusion) and Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) were ruled out before the game. … Booker received a technical foul with 8:35 left in the third quarter. … Paul received a technical minutes later, with 7:41 left in the third.

Kings: Huerter returned after a two-game absence because of a right popliteus strain in his knee. … The attendance on Friday of 18,151 broke a Golden 1 Center record.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Suns: Host the 76ers on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cameron Salerno, The Associated Press