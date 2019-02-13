Kevin Harvick's novel idea for the Clash: Combine it with the All-Star Race





DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — If Kevin Harvick was in charge of NASCAR he would get rid of the season-opening Clash exhibition race and roll it into the All-Star Race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Harvick floated the idea of combining the two races on his radio show Monday and expanded on his idea Wednesday. Harvick noted that 16 cars sustained significant damage in the race-ending crash in Sunday’s Clash as well as the race’s varying qualification criteria.

“You look at the race the other night and it isn’t all about the pole winners anymore,” Harvick said. “You have people in the field that didn’t win a pole and made the playoffs, so we are kind of making things up to make the field big enough anyway. Why not just take a couple of the pole winners who are pole winners and not eligible for the All-Star race and make a couple slots in the All-Star race. The Clash can be a huge distraction for the teams. Look at a guy like Joe Gibbs from the owners’ side of it and they wiped out [four] cars. That is a million to two-million dollars worth of equipment that got torn up. “My big thing as we go forward is looking at how we change things, shorten the season up, do these different things. I would be in favor of eliminating the Clash as one of those weekends that you could put a points race in there.”

Clash has been around for 40 years

The Clash was first run in 1979. Pole winners from the 1978 season were eligible and nine cars competed in the first race. It was won by Buddy Baker, who led 18 of the race’s 20 laps. The race lasted a shade over 15 minutes.

Story continues

Sunday’s Clash included 20 cars. Pole winners, previous Daytona 500 champions and playoff drivers from the 2018 season were included to make up the 20-car field. The 75-lap race was shortened to 59 laps because of persistent rain and took over 80 minutes to complete (minus red flag time) thanks to the precipitation that marred the race.

The 2018 All-Star Race included 2017 playoff drivers and race winners from the 2017 and 2018 seasons and drivers who had previously won an All-Star Race. It also has a qualifying race for drivers who don’t fit any of the above criteria.

Harvick was one of the 16 drivers caught in the crash caused with 20 official laps to go when Jimmie Johnson made contact with Paul Menard. He was also caught in a Clash practice crash on Saturday.





As NASCAR searches for ways to cut costs for teams and make the season shorter than nine months, Harvick’s idea has some merit. He has some other ideas that are worth considering too.

“I am still of the opinion that we should rotate the last race around to different race tracks by moving the [end of the season] back up into October,” Harvick said. “If we end it there you open up a lot of markets that could host the championship race. The All-Star race, it is the same way. It needs a breath of fresh air too. You could rotate that around and make some cool events out of it. I am of the opinion that none of the playoff races should ever be the same year to year and the championship race shouldn’t be the same year to year. It should rotate around and I think that the second Daytona race would be a great race 26 race, last race of the playoffs race, because everyone can win and you build in a story before the season even starts about how everybody still has a chance and you don’t have that dull moment of your last points paying race. “I think there are a number of things. These are things I am sure everybody else is thinking about but the Clash is one of those things that I would put on my agenda if I was in charge of things to look at. Just because of the fact that, in my opinion, the All-Star race and the Clash are kind of the same thing and both don’t always have enough cars in the field to make the race what everybody wants it, so why not combine them.”

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Denny Hamlin (11), Kevin Harvick (4), Austin Dillon (3), Clint Bowyer (14), Erik Jones (20), Chase Elliott (9), Daniel Suarez (41), Ryan Newman (6), Alex Bowman (88) and Aric Almirola (10) were all collected in the Clash crash. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Costas confirms reason he got pulled from Super Bowl

• Former NFL first-rounder’s mixed debut with AAF

• New football league wins the night, tops NBA in ratings

• Bushnell: The ‘miracle’ reincarnation of the Bucks

