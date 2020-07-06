Kevin Harvick wins Brickyard 400 after Denny Hamlin crashes while leading
Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick were once again the cars to beat on Sunday. And Harvick beat Hamlin after Hamlin crashed while leading.
Hamlin seemed set to cruise to his first Brickyard 400 win when his right-front tire failed with fewer than 10 laps to go and he slammed into the wall. Harvick, who was running second, then sprinted away on the race’s final restart to claim the win over Matt Kenseth.
Hamlin’s crash was one of many tire failures over the course of Sunday’s race. Goodyear issued this tweet before the start of the rain-delayed race and, well, it was prescient.
The search for grip will be important for NASCAR Cup teams at Indianapolis today. Factors: (1) high loads down the long straightaways-teams need to respect recommended air pressures; (2) much higher ambient temps than last year; (3) no practice for teams to tune in their set-ups.
Hamlin’s tire failure happened after his teammate Erik Jones had a hard crash after a flat right-front tire. And Alex Bowman and William Byron both had tire issues during the race as well.
“It’s kind of roulette if you’re going to get one that’s going to stay together or not, and I didn’t and you saw the end result” Hamlin said of his crash.
There were no practices or qualifying sessions ahead of Sunday’s race because of NASCAR’s coronavirus protocols. And that might have helped lead to the tire issues we saw on Sunday as there was no green-flag run longer than 30 laps due to cautions for tire failures.
And let’s be real: tire failures at Indianapolis are unexpected. The Brickyard 400 lost a lot of its luster in 2008 after tire problems forced NASCAR to call planned cautions during the race to prevent cars from hitting the wall. Couple IMS’ history on tires with the increased corner speeds of Cup Series cars with the rules NASCAR instituted in 2019 and the lack of practice time ahead of the race and you have the problems like we saw on Sunday.
Hamlin got the lead ahead of Harvick during the race’s final set of green-flag pit stops because he pitted a lap ahead of Harvick, who was leading at the time. But that ultimately didn’t matter because a caution came out for Bowman’s flat tire on lap 132. That caution put Hamlin and Harvick side-by-side on a restart and while Hamlin came away with the lead after it, Harvick ended up with the win.
Full results
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Matt Kenseth
5. Cole Custer
6. Kyle Busch
7. Michael McDowell
8. Tyler Reddick
9. Bubba Wallace
10. Joey Logano
11. Chase Elliott
12. Christopher Bell
13. Kurt Busch
14. Ty Dillon
15. John Hunter Nemechek
16. Clint Bowyer
17. Ross Chastain
18. Austin Dillon
19. Matt DiBenedetto
20. Daniel Suarez
21. JJ Yeley
22. BJ McLeod
23. Quin Houff
24. Garrett Smithley
25. Josh Bilicki
26. Joey Gase
27. William Byron
28. Denny Hamlin
29. Timmy Hill
30. Alex Bowman
31. Chris Buescher
32. Ryan Blaney
33. Erik Jones
34. Ryan Newman
35. Brennan Poole
36. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
37. Justin Allgaier
38. Martin Truex Jr.
39. Corey Lajoie
40. Ryan Preece