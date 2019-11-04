Kevin Harvick wins at Texas — again — to earn championship chance

Kevin Harvick will be racing for the Cup Series title once again.

Harvick won Sunday’s race at Texas for his third straight victory in the fall race at Texas. The win means Harvick will be one of the four drivers racing for the Cup Series championship for the fifth time in six seasons. Harvick, the first driver to win a title in NASCAR’s elimination playoff format in 2014, only missed out on the final round of the playoffs in 2016.

Harvick started Sunday’s race on the pole and took the lead from teammate Aric Almirola in the final stage. He drove away from Almirola as the race calmed down in the second and third stages and maintained the lead over the race’s final set of pit stops.

Almirola, his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, finished second. Daniel Suarez, another Stewart-Haas Racing driver, finished third.

“We knew it was a good racetrack for us, felt like it fit the style of our cars, and man, did it,” Harvick said.

Kevin Harvick got his fourth win of the season on Sunday. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin’s bad day

The first stage was crazy. And the most notable victim of the craziness was Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin, the winner at Kansas two weeks ago, is now 20 points outside the top four thanks to a crash in the first stage when he got loose in turn 4. Hamlin spun off the corner and slid through the infield grass. That grass tore the splitter apart on his car and the front-end damage he sustained ruined his chances at a good finish.

Martin Truex Jr. won a week ago at Martinsville. He and Harvick are guaranteed to be among the four drivers racing for the title. Kyle Busch is currently 22 points ahead of Hamlin while Joey Logano is 20 points ahead of Hamlin in fourth.

Other drivers who had problems in the first stage included Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Elliott crashed out first as he hit the wall early in the race off turn 2. Laps after Elliott’s crash, Keselowski and Stenhouse nearly simultaneously got loose in turn 4 in the traction compound applied to the track and hit the outside wall before coming to a stop in the infield.

Harvick’s 49th win

Harvick has been one of the best drivers of the past decade in NASCAR. Especially since he joined SHR the beginning of the 2014 season. Twenty-six of his 49 victories have come since he moved from Richard Childress Racing to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014.

Harvick had to climb his way through the field during the middle of the race. He got a penalty for a fuel-only pit stop because his team had a tire in his pit stall during the stop. NASCAR needs fewer pit road rules.

Let’s add “having a tire in the pit stall" to the list of penalties NASCAR should get rid of going into 2020. pic.twitter.com/fBmqChCjc6 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) November 3, 2019

While Harvick has raced for the championship in four of the past five seasons, he hasn’t won a title since 2014. Maybe 2019 will be the year he gets a second title.

Points standings

1. Martin Truex Jr. (won at Martinsville)

1. Kevin Harvick (won at Texas)

3. Kyle Busch, 22 points ahead of Denny Hamlin

4. Joey Logano, 20 points ahead of Hamlin

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Ryan Blaney, 23 points behind Logano

7. Kyle Larson, 23 points behind Logano

8. Chase Elliott, 78 points behind Logano

Race results

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Aric Almirola

3. Daniel Suarez

4. Joey Logano

5. Alex Bowman

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Kyle Busch

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Kurt Busch

10. Erik Jones

11. Clint Bowyer

12. Kyle Larson

13. Austin Dillon

14. Matt DiBenedetto

15. Ryan Newman

16. Daniel Hemric

17. William Byron

18. Ty Dillon

19. Chris Buescher

20. Paul Menard

21. John Hunter Nemechek

22. Parker Kligerman

23. Ryan Preece

24. Bubba Wallace

25. Michael McDowell

26. JJ Yeley

27. Landon Cassill

28. Denny Hamlin

29. Joe Nemechek

30. Josh Bilicki

31. Ross Chastain

32. Chase Elliott

33. Quin Houff

34. Jimmie Johnson

35. David Ragan

36. Garrett Smithley

37. Timmy Hill

38. Corey LaJoie

39. Brad Keselowski

40. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

