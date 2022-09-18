Kevin Harvick: I would have been more aggressive pursuing Kyle Busch if I ran Stewart-Haas Racing

Nick Bromberg
·2 min read

Kevin Harvick said Stewart-Haas Racing would have been much more aggressive in its pursuit of Kyle Busch for the 2023 season and beyond if he was in charge at the organization.

Busch announced Tuesday that he was heading to Richard Childress Racing next season after racing for Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008. Busch left JGR after longtime sponsor M&M Mars announced before the 2022 season that it would be leaving Busch’s No. 18 car at the end of the season.

“If it was my move, I would have been way more aggressive in trying to make sure he was on our team,” Harvick told media members on Friday at Bristol (via NBC).

Harvick also knows that signing Busch was much more than a simple Cup Series team commitment. Busch is keeping his Truck Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports in business and the team is switching to Chevrolet in 2023. The truck team requires financial backing and technical support from Chevy.

Hampton, GA - JULY 11: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Skittles Gummies (18) and Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1 Summer Road Trip (4) before the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart on July 11, 2021, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Kyle Busch is heading to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SHR is a Ford team and Ford doesn’t have the presence in the Truck Series that Chevy does. There were just four Ford trucks in Thursday night’s Truck Series race at Bristol while half of the 36-truck field was comprised of Chevrolets. Since Busch's truck team has been Toyota's flagship team since its inception, there will be a lot of behind-the-scenes maneuvering to make the Chevy switch ahead of the 2023 season.

“There’s just way more that goes into it,” Harvick said. “I’m just the guy giving opinions. I’m not the guy spending the money.”

Busch would have been a massive coup for Stewart-Haas Racing, though the team went from having an opening in 2023 to keeping its same driver lineup for next season over the course of the summer. Aric Almirola announced before the season that 2022 would be his final full-time season in the Cup Series but reversed course and signed a contract extension with the team. Busch would also be a big expense for SHR too. The team fields four cars and Busch’s salary would likely easily eclipse the salaries of Almirola, Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer.

Latest Stories

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.