Harvick holds off Hamlin's charge, finally peaks at Pocono

Kevin Harvick held off a fast-closing Denny Hamlin for his third victory of the season Saturday, scratching Pocono Raceway off his winless list in the opener of a NASCAR Cup Series weekend.

Harvick’s first win at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track was the 52nd of his Cup Series career. Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford led 17 of 130 laps in the Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute.

Hamlin battled a late-race vibration to corral second place, .761 seconds behind at the checkered flag. Pole-starter Aric Almirola took third with rookie Christopher Bell and defending Cup Series champ Kyle Busch finishing out the top five.

Joey Logano and Almirola divvied up the stage wins. Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford scraped to pit road with a flat left-front tire with seven laps remaining, relegating him to a 36th-place finish. Almirola led a race-high 61 laps in his third top-five finish of the year.

The 130-lap race began 56 minutes after its scheduled start time of 3:54 p.m. ET because of pesky afternoon rain.

The series’ next race is scheduled Sunday at 4 p.m. ET (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM), the back end of a weekend doubleheader. The top 20 finishers from Saturday will be inverted to set Sunday’s starting lineup.

This story will be updated.