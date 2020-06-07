Kevin Harvick holds on, hoists Atlanta trophy for second win of season

Kevin Harvick corraled his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season Sunday, holding on down the stretch at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford led a race-high 151 of the 325 laps in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. His third win at the 1.54-mile Georgia facility was the 51st of his Cup Series career.

Kyle Busch slipped by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps to secure second place, 3.527 seconds behind at the checkered flag. Truex swept both stages — his first two stage wins of the season — and held on for third. He led six times for 65 laps, second only to Harvick’s total.

Ryan Blaney landed fourth place, with JGR’s Denny Hamlin rounding out the top five in the 10th of a scheduled 36 points-paying races this season.

NASCAR officials held a moment of reflection during pace laps to recognize the state of social unrest and the protests for racial equality that have gripped the nation in recent weeks. An address from NASCAR president Steve Phelps was read, and drivers united to send a social media message in the hours before the race.

The Cup Series’ next race is the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, scheduled Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) at Martinsville Speedway.

This story will be updated.