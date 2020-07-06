Kevin Harvick escapes in overtime, lands third Brickyard victory

Kevin Harvick avoided the pitfalls of an eventful Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, rising out of an overtime restart to score his fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.

Driving the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford, Harvick set the pace for 68 of the 161 laps in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400. The outcome, which ended in long shadows near sunset after multiple delays at the start, was Harvick’s third win at the 2.5-mile Brickyard and the 53rd of his Cup Series career.

Matt Kenseth snagged second place in the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Chevrolet, marking his first top-five result since 2017. Stewart-Haas’ Aric Almirola came home third with Brad Keselowski fourth and rookie Cole Custer rounding out the top five — a career best.

Denny Hamlin appeared to be headed to his fifth win of the season and his first triumph at the Brickyard when a tire let go just seven laps from the end of regulation, sending his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota out of the lead and hard into the Turn 1 retaining wall. Hamlin emerged unhurt, but was saddled with his first DNF of the season.

The start was delayed 55 minutes by a series of lightning strikes within an 8-mile radius of the speedway. Then the race was just 15 laps old when the red flag emerged for a multicar pile-up on pit road that injured a tire changer for Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford.

That tangle ended the race early for Justin Allgaier, Martin Truex Jr., Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell were also involved. The event was stopped for 11 minutes, 17 seconds to attend to Team Penske’s Zach Price, who was taken to a local hospital.

Allgaier was making his first Cup Series start since 2016 as a fill-in for Jimmie Johnson, who missed the race after revealing a positive COVID-19 test on Friday. Allgaier’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet absorbed too much damage to continue and was scored 37th on the final rundown.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next race is scheduled Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Kentucky Speedway.

