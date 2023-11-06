Kevin Harvick didn’t lose final NASCAR race. Like all greats, he just ran out of time

Kevin Harvick had done so well holding onto his emotions up until that point — a tallboy Busch Light in his hand, an easy smile on his face, his presence holding court with a swarm of teammates and friends and media around him.

That all changed, though, when he was reminded of something he heard during Sunday’s pace laps.

“Good luck Dad!” Piper Harvick, Kevin’s daughter, said over the radio.

“Thank you Piper!” a surprised Harvick responded.

Nov 5, 2023; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (left) talks with team owner Tony Stewart following the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. The race marked the final race of Harvicks career. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When asked about that moment, Harvick, after finding a way to hold off tears all day in his final NASCAR race in his legendary career, felt tears well up inside him.

“Yeah, well, that’s not normal,” Harvick said, trying to joke his way through the emotions that come from stepping out of the No. 4 Cup car for the last time. “They probably loved that. So ...”

He trailed off, stepped away and tried to collect himself.

It’s true Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway, the driver of the No. 12 car holding off series wins leader William Byron and generational talent Kyle Larson to do it.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick climbs into his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

It’s true, also, that Ross Chastain was the one who actually finished in first place Sunday. The TrackHouse Racing driver has become known for being a disruptor in the sport and lived up to that billing this weekend when he became the first non-Championship 4 driver to win the final race since Denny Hamlin did in 2013, during Jimmie Johnson’s reign as champion.

But immediately after the race, there was Harvick, standing just outside his car on pit lane, holding off tears. The 2014 champion, for so long the sport’s voice of reason, had a final, valiant run. He led a third-most 23 laps, getting out front early, and then hung around in the Top 10 all day before finishing seventh. Everyone around him felt his presence, from Chastain, who said he was “emotional” on a late-race restart when he was running next to him, to Larson to Byron, even champion Blaney.

“It was a tough week,” Harvick said. “A tough week with everything going on. Lots to do. And for me, it’s been a great ride. I don’t have anything to complain about. And I can kind of close the book on our own.”

Story continues

They felt his presence afterward, too. His daughter, Piper, and his teary-eyed son, Keelan, certainly did. So did his wife DeLana. Rodney Childers, his crew chief and one of his best friends, gave him a big hug on pit lane. Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe stopped by to share their thanks. So many others — a meek Tyler Reddick and some pit crew guys and engineers and even some sneaky fans — walked over as well.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick competed in his final race sunday during NASCAR’s championship at Phoenix Raceway. For coverage of the event, visit charlotteobserver.com.

Even though he didn’t notch a win in his final season (a stated goal), even though he couldn’t get out of the Round of 16, even though he didn’t take a trip to Victory Lane, even though he’s leaving the sport in which he’s so long been Mr. Consistent, clearing a void that will need to be filled by another leader — Sunday wasn’t a loss.

“This really hasn’t been about wins or losses,” Harvick said, downloading his final day.

After he fulfilled his media obligation, he offered a cheers to the throng of Anheuser-Busch blue-wearing people around him and seemed to linger on pit road as long as he could.

It was as if he knew that he couldn’t lose on Sunday. As with all greats, he knew he could only run out of time.