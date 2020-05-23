Kevin Hart Reveals How His Wife Eniko 'Held Him Accountable' After His Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart is revealing new details about how his relationship with wife Eniko Parrish fared after his cheating scandal.

The comedian, 40, appeared on The School of Greatness podcast on Friday, during which he opened up to host Lewis Howes about why his wife stayed by his side after finding out that he had cheated on her.

"She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,' " he recalled Parrish thinking at the time.

Hart remembered Parrish telling him, "'That's what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.' "

"And she held me accountable," the actor said, adding that it "wasn't a walk in the park."

Hart continued, "But it was her understanding that we don't let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone."

Hart, who shares 2½-year-old son Kenzo Kash with Parrish, said his wife is "the strongest person in the world." (He is also dad to son Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 15, from a previous marriage.)

Parrish was eight months pregnant with their first child when the comedian cheated on her. On September 16, 2017, the actor issued a public apology to Parrish, 35, who he’d been married to for over a year.

In the apology, Hart addressed the news of his encounter with model Montia Sabbag and the subsequent extortion attempts that took place, whereby the pair was recorded having sex in his Las Vegas hotel room.

Hart also owned up to his transgressions and addressed them in his Netflix series, Don’t F**k It Up.

These days, “their marriage is stronger than ever,” an insider recently told PEOPLE.

In March, the couple announced they are expecting their second child on Instagram with a portrait of Parrish’s baby bump.

“Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” she wrote on Instagram March 24. “Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.”

Earlier this month, on Mother's Day, she and Hart revealed the sex of their baby on the way. "OH BABY, it's a little lady," said Parrish. "This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy."

"I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for," the mom-to-be added.