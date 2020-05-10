Kevin Hart Reveals the Sex of His Baby on the Way with Pregnant Wife Eniko on Mother's Day

Kevin Hart is excited to be a #girldad again!

On Sunday, the comedian, 40, announced the sex of his baby on the way with pregnant wife Eniko Hart. "Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine....We love you @enikohart ....And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl," he wrote, along with a family photo featuring his three kids: daughter Heaven, 15, and sons Kenzo, 2, and Hendrix, 12.

"Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable....We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey.... #Harts," the dad-to-be added.

Eniko, who wed her husband in 2016, also shared the happy news on Instagram. "OH BABY, it’s a little lady," she wrote.

"This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for," the mom-to-be continued. "Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can’t you tell, look at Zo) 😂 Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her."

Many of their famous friends flooded their comments sections with congratulatory messages including Ludacris, Gabrielle Union and Olivia Munn.

"Yayyyyyy!!!!!! Congrats mama bear!!! Happy Mother's Day!!" Union wrote.

"This is amazing. Happy Mother’s Day 😘❤️❤️❤️😘what a blessing!" LaLa Anthony also commented.

Eniko revealed their pregnancy news in March, along with a black-and-white portrait of her growing baby bump. "Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing," she wrote in the caption.

In 2018, the actor told PEOPLE that Eniko was hoping for another baby — but joked that he wasn’t keen on every parental duty.

"I'm not changing no diapers. I’m not gonna lie. [I’ll] do everything else," he said at the time.